Boruto Two Blue Vortex surpasses original Boruto manga with just one chapter

With the official release of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga over this past weekend, fans saw the series’ post-time-skip events kick off with a bang. Surprisingly, fans have also seen the new arc actually surpass the original series in Manga PLUS rankings, despite the new arc having just one chapter available to read.

While the original series has often been the butt of several jokes for other fandoms in the past, it seems that even the loyal fans are also treating the original series as others once did. Although there isn’t a particular sense of hate for the original series being spread recently , Boruto Two Blue Vortex’s success speaks volumes.

In any case, this at the least shows that both long-time Naruto fans and those who started with the sequel series are excited to see the new arc begin to unfold. Moreover, if Boruto Two Blue Vortex can keep up the popularity like its first chapter, then fans may truly be forgetting about the series’ original outing before long.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex success can likely be attributed to Kishimoto being fully in control narratively

At the time of this article’s writing, the rankings of Boruto Two Blue Vortex and the original series on the Manga PLUS website are numbers 9 and 11, respectively. The former has nearly 280 thousand reads, while the latter has just over 266 thousand. While a relatively minimal difference considering the scope of the numbers being dealt with, there still seems to be a clear winner.

However, a large factor in this end result stems from how highly anticipated the Two Blue Vortex arc has been since a time-skip for the series was initially announced. While fans have been waiting for the new arc to debut, social media was dominated with discussions of both leaks for the upcoming arc and the Boruto series overall.

In defense of the original series, it hasn’t published a new chapter since April 2023, which explains its relatively low viewership numbers compared to the arc. On the other hand, since the new arc is being given its own page on Manga PLUS and other sites, these numbers for the original series will likely continue to dwindle as months go by.

One potentially significant factor in why the new arc is being met with such immediate success stems is because Naruto's mangaka, Masashi Kishimoto, is fully in control from a narrative perspective. This is further supported by the fact that many Naruto fans, who didn’t give the sequel series a try, began tuning in once Kishimoto had joined the writing team of the original series.

