10 manga for Boruto fans to read during the 3-month hiatus

The past couple of chapters of the Boruto manga have been a real treat for fans, with each one delivering a shocking twist after the other. Following Kawaki’s betrayal Boruto has cheerfully taken up the challenge to start from scratch and win back everything he has lost. However, just as the manga seems to have picked up pace, which fans attribute to Kishimoto's return as the writer, it appears that the manga is going on a long hiatus.

Since Boruto chapter 81 is scheduled to release on Sunday, August 21, in Japan, fans may find themselves with a lot of free time on their hands. However, fans need not fear because there are plenty of other manga series to read while waiting for their favorite series to return. In the meantime, here are several manga series to enjoy.

Tail of the Moon, Black Torch, and eight other series that are sure to delight Boruto readers

1) Black Cover

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover chronicles the story of Asta, a young orphan who lacks magical abilities in a world where practically everyone possesses some type of magical power. Asta, however, has a dream: to become the next Wizard King.

Although Black Clover and Naruto share certain parallels, such as both protagonists being orphans with a dream of becoming great, Boruto also finds himself in a similar situation in the story, where the young Uzumaki has lost everything, including his identity, and must reclaim everything.

2) Tail of the Moon

Kitty Grimm @KittyGrimm1988 @ikesen_en My favorite romance manga series is Tail of the Moon by Rinko Ueda. @ikesen_en My favorite romance manga series is Tail of the Moon by Rinko Ueda. https://t.co/XqtZOsESPr

There is a slightly older manga series called Tail of the Moon by Rinko Ueda for those looking for a manga about ninjas. Set in the Tensho period, it follows Usagi, a young ninja who, despite her lack of skills, is assigned the task of marrying Hanzo Hattori, the head of Segachi's main branch ninja family.

However, Hanzo seems uninterested in marriage, and Usagi faces heavy competition from other potential brides.

3) Edens Zero

Hiro Mashima’s Edens Zero is a dark space fantasy that has garnered a lot of fans in recent times. The story follows the journey of Shiki Granbell, an orphan who was raised by robots and considers the Demon King Ziggy to be his grandfather.

Shiki befriends Rebecca and her cat Happy, and together, they embark on an adventure to find more friends and ultimately locate Shiki's mother. The series has advanced considerably, featuring shocking deaths and thrilling time travel. Fans of Boruto may find the bittersweet relationship between Shiki and Grandpa Ziggy intriguing, similar to the evolving relationship between Naruto and his son.

4) Black Torch

Black Torch by Tsuyoshi Takaki follows the teenage ninja Jiro Azuma who possesses the ability to communicate with animals. Sadly, his childhood was plagued with relentless bullying due to his ability. One day he rescues a cat named Ragou who turns out to be an immortal mononoke. After Jirou defends him from another mononoke and dies in the process, Ragou gives him his own energy, reviving.

Together, they obliterate the mononoke and join the Bureau of Espionage to prevent further mononoke invasions. Readers of Boruto might find the story of this young ninja interesting, and they will likely notice similarities between Kurama being sealed inside Naruto and Momoshiki being trapped within Boruto.

5) D.Gray-man

Katsura Hoshino’s D.Gray-man, which is set in a fictional 19th century, tells the story of Allen Walker, a young boy who joins the Black Order, an organization of Exorcists dedicated to stopping the Millennium Earl and his demonic army of Akuma from destroying humanity.

The Exorcists use Innocence, an ancient substance, as their weapon against the Akuma. But when the Earl gathers the superhuman Noah Family, who have the ability to destroy Innocence, the stakes are raised. Fans of Kishimoto’s series might see some resemblance between the organization Kara and the Noah Family.

6) My Hero Academia

Many argue that My Hero Academia is not only closer to Boruto than any other manga but also that even the story arcs are better. Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero series follows the young Izuku Midoriya, who was born without any superpower, but when All Might bestowed a Quirk on him, his dream of becoming a hero began to materialize.

The story is currently embroiled in an all-out war, as the heroes confront two of the most significant threats the world has ever faced: All For One and Dabi. This intense conflict promises to be one of the most epic battles yet in the series, and fans can expect to see All Might join the fight as well.

7) Hunter X Hunter

Hunter x Hunter, the acclaimed shonen series by mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi, tells the story of Gon Freecss, a young boy who learns that his long-lost father is a famous Hunter. Determined to find him, Gon sets out on a journey to pass the Hunter Examination.

Despite its immense popularity, Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus since December 2022 due to the mangaka’s health issues. Nonetheless, the series remains a must-read for Boruto fans. The hero's journey in Hunter x Hunter shares similarities with Boruto’s upcoming journey, making it a perfect read for those looking for a shonen manga with an exciting adventure.

8) One Piece

For any fans of Boruto, it is highly recommended to check out One Piece, one of the top three shonen manga series alongside Naruto and Bleach. Currently, One Piece is in its final stage and there is a lot of action happening with numerous prominent characters such as Shanks and Blackbeard finally engaging in battles. Additionally, the World Government is making its move, adding to the intrigue and anticipation for what is to come.

Fans can expect plenty of surprises and twists throughout the year as the story inches towards an epic conclusion.

9) Hell's Paradise

𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘘𝘶𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘴 @Anxme_Quotes "The heart is such a nuisance. Unless you're strong, you can't protect anything."



– Gabimaru, Hell's Paradise "The heart is such a nuisance. Unless you're strong, you can't protect anything." – Gabimaru, Hell's Paradise https://t.co/P8eLnD8NWh

Hell's Paradise, Yuji Kaku's dark fantasy manga, may appeal to anyone looking for a ninja series set in a strange world. Set in Japan's Edo period, it follows the ninja Gabimaru and the executioner Asaemon as they set out on a perilous journey to the mysterious island of Kotaku, which is said to be a paradise on earth, in search of the elixir of immortality.

Furthermore, Hell's Paradise has received rave reviews and was adapted into an anime by the popular studio MAPPA. This adaptation has been widely praised for its stunning animation and faithfulness to the source material.

10) Berserk

Berserk is a highly recommended read for fans of dark and mature manga series. Following a lengthy hiatus, the series is set to make a highly-anticipated return in April 2023. Just like Boruto, Berserk explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and battling otherworldly entities.

In the series, we witness the travels of Guts and his eclectic band of companions as they set out to seek vengeance against Griffith. However, things have become pretty complicated since the last chapter dropped. The complex characters and intricate storyline are sure to captivate any reader.

