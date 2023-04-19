Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After the amazing series of events that took place in Shiki Granbell's final adventures on Sunday, April 9, 2023, fans are eagerly awaiting Edens Zero season 2 episode 4. The science-fiction anime series Edens Zero is set in space and is based on the well-known manga of the same name by Hiro Mashima. Edens Zero, a J.C. Staff production, premiered in April 2021, with the dramatic conclusion unavoidably paving the way for an intriguing follow-up plot.

On Kodansha, readers can catch up on the manga, and on Crunchyroll, they can view the next episodes.

Edens Zero season 2 episode 4 will see the Shiki's grand space voyage soar to new heights

Edens Zero season 2 episode 4 will premiere on April 23, 2023, Sunday at 12:55 am JST. Viewers of the show can find out the air timings in other countries and timezones in this following schedule:

Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 am, Caribbean Standard Time (CST) Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10:00 am, Central Time (Mexico). Saturday, April 22, 2023, 11:00 am, Eastern Time (US and Canada). Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 9:30 pm, Indian Standard Time (India). Saturday, April 22, 2023, 8:00 am, Pacific Time (US and Canada). Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 3:00 am, Australian Standard Time (Australia).

With all the voice actors coming back for more, the Edens Zero season 2 cast has remained the same as it was in the first season. Mikako Komatsu is reprising her role as Rebecca Bluegarden while Takuma Terashima has been playing Shiki as the main character. In the interim, Rie Kugimiya will perform the voice of Happy the Cat.

What to expect from Edens Zero season 3 episode 4

It's becoming increasingly obvious as the heroes move forward in Draken Joe's floating city that they face formidable obstacles. In Edens Zero season 2 episode 4, might expect to see the last member of the Element 4. After witnessing the Element 4's unique markings, fans are left wondering whether they have an entirely new set of powers that are different from the ether gears.

As such Edens Zero season 2 episode 4 can be expected to have more turns and twists in the new episodes.

Edens Zero season 2 episode 3 recap

The stakes were already very high with the witch's fierce fight mode and the previous episode's debut of the terrifying Element 4 squad. This time, fans met two more members of Element 4, the wind and the fire, both of which were intriguing to observe.

The fight sequences in the episode were aesthetically amazing. It was especially entertaining for fans to watch the conflict between Wise and Laguna, the "water element," play out. It was wonderful to observe Wise's ether equipment in use, and it did not disappoint fans.

As mentioned earlier, Edens Zero season 2 episode 4 will premiere on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 12:55 am JST

