Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 3: Gabimaru found strength in sentimentality, dangerous creatures unveiled

Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 3, titled Weakness and Strength, was released earlier today. It depicted an action-packed and thrilling installment in the series, as Gabimaru and Sagiri explored the mysterious island while facing dangerous adversaries. The episode stunned fans with its wonderful storyline and visualization. In Jigokuraku episode 2, the convicts were assembled in front of the Shogunate, where they received a briefing on their upcoming mission.

Due to the ship's limited capacity, only a select few of the most formidable convicts could be chosen to participate. To demonstrate their strength and secure a place on the mission, they were required to engage in intense combat against each other, with only the strongest emerging victorious.

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 3: Gabimaru battles against Twisted Keiun, Asaemon Kisho warns Sagiri and advice to stay cautious

Howlxiart 🔩 @howlxiart



This animation is what the manga fans have been waiting to SEE!!

#HellsParadise #Jigokuraku GABIMARU IS ROCK SOLID 🤩This animation is what the manga fans have been waiting to SEE!! GABIMARU IS ROCK SOLID 🤩🔥This animation is what the manga fans have been waiting to SEE!!#HellsParadise #Jigokuraku https://t.co/2qQw7eqcje

Jigokuraku episode 3 started off with Gabimaru mentioning the Iwagakure chief's immortal body. Based on this, it is possible that the Elixir of Life is real, and if it's real, it could be on that mysterious island.

As Gabimaru and Sagiri explored the island with a little debate about keeping Gabimaru restrained, a sudden attack pushed Gabimaru away. It was later shown that the attack came from another deadly convict named Twisted Keiun. While Gabimaru remained unharmed, Keiun revealed his collection of weapons, which he wanted to try on Gabimaru.

Despite Keiun’s body armor and strength, Gabimaru demonstrates his prowess by easily countering his barrage of weapons. This intense battle showcases Gabimaru's exceptional combat skills and serves as a reminder of the deadly challenges that await the duo on the island.

Kisho’s warning to Sagiri and a message about Iwagakure’s assassins’ arrival

Jigokuraku episode 3 introduced Yamada Asaemon Kisho, a fellow Asaemon who dismissed the importance of rules set by the shogun and let Gabimaru and Keiun battle. After the battle ended between Gabimaru and Keiun, Keiun’s Asaemon executioner, Kisho, beheaded his prisoner and took his head as he had to submit it as proof of Keiun’s death.

Before departing, Kisho warned Sagiri to stay safe as she was standing beside a criminal. Kisho explained that the situation on that island was about to turn adverse.

Every prisoner would turn against each other to survive and get the Elixir of Life first. The Shogunate made contact with Iwagakure to have their assassins sent to the island. This startled Gabimaru, as he knew how vicious the assassins of Iwagakure were.

Kisho also warned Sagiri about the Asaemon members too, as the rumor about choosing the next leader of the Yamada Asaemon clan roaming, the chance of dragging others down was high.

Gabimaru's emotional turmoil

Trxps @fwtrxps The sword fight choreography in Jigokuraku is on par with Samurai Champloo #HellsParadise The sword fight choreography in Jigokuraku is on par with Samurai Champloo #HellsParadise https://t.co/zlqJVDbz0i

In Jigokuraku episode 3, Gabimaru experienced emotional turmoil upon learning about the involvement of Iwagakure's assassins. After Kisho's departure, the situation took a dramatic turn when Gabimaru unexpectedly attacked Sagiri. This caught her off guard, making her question her understanding of Gabimaru's resentment.

Both Sagiri and Gabimaru hesitated during their confrontation, but Gabimaru tried to maintain his resolve as he grappled with the belief that sentimentality was a weakness. He fought Sagiri with the intent to kill her in order to prove his strength and secure his survival.

As Gabimaru battled Sagiri, he recalled the Iwagakure Chief's teachings that emotions were weaknesses. His desire to survive and reunite with his wife drove him to consider Sagiri a hindrance to his mission, fearing that if the Iwagakure assassins arrived, everything would be in vain.

However, Gabimaru's wife's influence on him made him realize that emotions could be a source of strength rather than a liability. This led to a turning point in the relationship between Gabimaru and Sagiri, changing the course of their journey together beyond that of executioners and prisoners.

Sagiri's role as an unlikely ally

As Sagiri accepted her defeat and waited for the final blow from Gabimaru, she noticed that he was hesitating and finally realized that he was not hollow from the inside. With Gabimaru’s emotions, she even understood her own and aligned them with him.

In Jigokuraku episode 3, Sagiri's determination to uphold her morals and her promise to support Gabimaru throughout their journey to find the Elixir of Life cemented her role as an unlikely ally.

She challenged Gabimaru's perception of sentimentality and helped him understand that it was not a weakness but a strength that could propel him forward. Her unwavering belief in his ability to change allowed him to come to terms with his emotions, setting the stage for a deeper bond between the two characters.

The appearance of the dangerous creatures

Howlxiart 🔩 @howlxiart



So creepy yet fascinating!

#HellsParadise #Jigokuraku 7 days till people find out why this series is called "Hell's Paradise" 🤩So creepy yet fascinating! 7 days till people find out why this series is called "Hell's Paradise" 🤩🔥So creepy yet fascinating!#HellsParadise #Jigokuraku https://t.co/u4VDqmAq4g

In the final stages of Jigokuraku episode 3, Tamiya Gantetsusai and his Asaemon executioner, Fuchi, were introduced. As they were stunned to see the man-made objects around them, Gantetsusai noticed a butterfly sitting on his hand and flying off.

He then lucidly noticed that the butterfly had a man’s face and stung his hand. Recalling the fate of the guard who had previously returned from the island, he immediately took action and separated his wrist as it began to sprout flowers.

Filled with anticipation, he readied himself to fend off the encroaching creatures. Suddenly, he spotted a massive beast approaching from behind, causing him to feel alarmed. Simultaneously, in Jigokuraku episode 3, Gabimaru and Sagiri encountered another mysterious creature. Gabimaru instructs Sagiri to keep her distance while he braces himself for battle.

Final thoughts

Jigokuraku episode 3 is a powerful exploration of the complexities of human emotions and the importance of forming alliances in a hostile environment. The episode masterfully blends action and character development, offering a captivating viewing experience that leaves audiences eager for more.

As the story continues to unfold after Jigokuraku episode 3, it will be fascinating to see how Gabimaru and Sagiri's relationship develops. It would also be great to see how their newfound understanding of each other will impact their quest to find the elixir of life.

The challenges that lie ahead promise to be both exhilarating and emotionally charged, and viewers can look forward to an enthralling journey with each new episode, thanks to Mappa's incredible animation.

Poll : 0 votes