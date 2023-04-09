Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 2: The journey to the land of Shinsenkyo begins after the brutal selection process

Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 2, titled Screening and Choosing, was released earlier today on the internet, and it delved deeper into the personal struggles of its characters and the brutal world they inhabit. In this episode, fans gained insight into Sagiri's past and witnessed a gruesome selection process for criminals who will embark on a mission to retrieve the elixir of life.

Jigokuraku episode 2 skillfully combines character growth with an exciting and violent narrative, laying the groundwork for the difficulties to come.

Previously, episode 1 emphasized the introduction of the main characters, Gabimaru the Hollow and Asaemon Sagiri. The episode showed Sagiri being assigned to offer a pardon on behalf of the Shogunate to the main protagonist, Gabimaru, who was a death convict. As Gabimaru accepted the offer to redeem his life to achieve his goal, a new journey began.

Jigokuraku episode 2: Introduction of vicious death convicts who are about to arrive at Shinsenkyo to find the elixir of life

Sagiri's past and quest to be fearless

Shounen A @poirottoo



Mappa did the Sagiri backstory and Gabimaru rage so beautifully. Voice actor was great as always and the character design is top notch. Yuzuriha debut is also a highlight!



Potential to be one of the best anime this season #Jigokuraku episode 2 is a masterpiece in making!Mappa did the Sagiri backstory and Gabimaru rage so beautifully. Voice actor was great as always and the character design is top notch. Yuzuriha debut is also a highlight!Potential to be one of the best anime this season #Jigokuraku episode 2 is a masterpiece in making!Mappa did the Sagiri backstory and Gabimaru rage so beautifully. Voice actor was great as always and the character design is top notch. Yuzuriha debut is also a highlight! Potential to be one of the best anime this season 👌 https://t.co/BKp4EsQ2nj

Jigokuraku episode 2 started off by providing a glimpse into Sagiri's past, revealing her admiration for her father's skilled execution of criminals and her desire to emulate his fearlessness. The exciting episode from Mappa's Jigokuraku anime also showed that Sagiri was still hesitant to execute someone due to her fear. Because of that, she thought that all the souls that had suffered pain had been bound to her.

Later, in Jigokuraku episode 2, Sagiri’s senior, Eizen, was seen telling her that she was not suited to the job of beheading because the Yamada clan’s daughter should have lived a quiet life in the household. Sagiri then responded that those who were born in the Yamada clan could never keep their hands clean because women were also used to making medicines from the decapitated body, and that’s why she threw herself into pursuing a career in beheading.

Sagiri's struggle with fear serves as a central theme in this episode as she confronts her own weaknesses and seeks to overcome them in order to become a skilled executioner like her father.

The brutal selection process

Howlxiart 🔩 @howlxiart



THIS IS THE BRUTALITY OF JIGOKURAKU!! With MAPPA setting the standard for New-Gen Animes like always, this is pure CINEMA

#HellsParadise #Jigokuraku WHAT DID I JUST WATCH 🤩THIS IS THE BRUTALITY OF JIGOKURAKU!!With MAPPA setting the standard for New-Gen Animes like always, this is pure CINEMA WHAT DID I JUST WATCH 🤩🔥🔥THIS IS THE BRUTALITY OF JIGOKURAKU!! 🔥 With MAPPA setting the standard for New-Gen Animes like always, this is pure CINEMA#HellsParadise #Jigokuraku https://t.co/Bkwi0tr7TE

In the next scene of Jigokuraku episode 2, all the criminals who were death row convicts were gathered in front of the Shogunate and informed of their mission to retrieve the elixir of life from the mysterious island of Shinsenkyo. A brief introduction of some criminals Yuzuriha, Nurugai, and others was shown in the episode, who were likely to join the party to travel to the mysterious island.

The convicts were then briefed on their mission, and their face coverings were removed to reveal the fate they might face, just like the previous officer who had visited the island. The officer's body was covered in blooming flowers, which unnerved some of the convicts.

However, they were informed that there was limited space on the ship. So, before they could embark on this journey, they faced a brutal selection process in which they were pitted against one another in a deadly battle. This gruesome and violent scene emphasized the high stakes of the mission and served as a sharp reminder of the harsh reality these characters would face.

Sagiri's resolve and attachment with Gabimaru

zanif @znfkun 🤌 Jigokuraku episode 2: gabimaru's fights are so good Jigokuraku episode 2: gabimaru's fights are so good 😩🤌💦 https://t.co/rACYgxlE5Q

Yamada Asaemon Eizen confronted Sagiri in Jigokuraku episode 2 as the massacre among the prisoners was taking place and made an effort to dissuade her from taking part in the mission, as mentioned earlier. Despite his warnings, Sagiri was determined to face her fears and wanted to join Gabimaru in the deadly fight.

Witnessing Gabimaru's ruthless fighting skills and his ability to bear the weight of his actions, Sagiri came to the realization that she must embrace her fear and the responsibility of taking lives. With this new sense of determination, she stated that she would be the one to kill Gabimaru.

The journey to the mysterious island begins

As the brutal conflict was going on among the prisoners, an officer stopped them when the number of criminals came down to 10 and said they were selected for the adventure. Once the remaining criminals were chosen, they went to the island with the Yamada Asaemon executioners, who were sent to kill them.

Jigokuraku episode 2 ends with a sense of anticipation and dread as the characters, each with their own goals and personalities, start their dangerous mission. The stage is set for an epic adventure filled with danger, intrigue, and personal growth.

Final thoughts

Jigokuraku episode 2 serves as a crucial installment in the Jigokuraku anime, delving deeper into the characters' personal struggles and providing a thrilling and brutal narrative for the convicts. The episode expertly balances character development with action and suspense, capturing fans' attention and setting the stage for future episodes.

Overall, the latest installment succeeded in building on the foundations laid out in the first episode and added new layers of complexity and excitement to the story. As the characters embark on their treacherous journey, fans are left eager to see how their relationship will evolve and how they will overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

Jigokuraku episode 2 shows that the series has the potential to tell interesting stories and offer unforgettable adventures. It has an interesting plot, well-developed characters, and the promise of a dangerous, mysterious island. The quality of Mappa's work in the first and second episodes has already astounded viewers and has excited them for the next one.

