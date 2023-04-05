Who is Yuzuriha in Jigokuraku? The infamous Kunoichi of Keishu. Explained

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is a captivating dark fantasy-based manga series written and illustrated by Yuji Kaku. The manga is so popular that the series has gotten an anime adaptation, which debuted on TV earlier this week.

The story of the series follows a group of criminals who are sent on a dangerous mission to an island called Shinsenkyo in search of the elusive Elixir of Life. One particular figure that stands out is Yuzuriha, a death row criminal, and Kunoichi of Keishu. Yuzuriha of Keishu is a major supporting character in Jigokuraku.

Before receiving her death sentence, she was recruited to join an expedition team with other death row inmates. In exchange for a pardon absolving her from previous crimes, they are all vying to obtain the Elixir of Life for the shogun from an island thought to be Shinsenkyo.

Yuzuriha's character is as intriguing as her storyline. Even though she seems friendly and carefree, she is self-centered and cruel. She only helps others when it helps her. This article will delve deeper into her past and motivations and show that her character is much more layered and complex than it initially seemed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Yuzuriha of Keishu: The infamous Kunoichi in Jigokuraku

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku @HPJigokuraku Yuzuriha of the seishu is a young kunoichi with dark hair tied into a bun. Her friendly cheerful and careless exterior hides her unrelenting desire for freedom she which she prioritises above all else. This causes her to often lie and warp herself to ensure her freedom. Yuzuriha of the seishu is a young kunoichi with dark hair tied into a bun. Her friendly cheerful and careless exterior hides her unrelenting desire for freedom she which she prioritises above all else. This causes her to often lie and warp herself to ensure her freedom. https://t.co/jWLz4oxNnc

Yuzuriha's past is key to understanding her character in the Jigokuraku manga. Raised in a Shinobi village with her sister Saya, who suffered from an incurable disease, Yuzuriha swore to live for both of them after Saya's death. She began her career as a kunoichi, eventually raiding the Sagiwa Castle and defeating its defenders. However, she was eventually caught and sentenced to death.

Yamada Asaemon Senta told Yuzuriha that she could be forgiven if she agreed to do something for the shogun: go to a mysterious island and get the Elixir of Life. She accepted, setting the stage for her role in Jigokuraku.

Throughout the Jigokuraku series, Yuzuriha's selfishness is clear. For example, she doesn't help Gabimaru in his fight against Rokurota, and she dodges one of Mu Dan's projectiles even though she knows it will hit Senta behind her. But sometimes, she helps others when it's good for her, like when she helps Sagiri find Gabimaru after learning that Hoko can lead her through the thick fog of Hojo and to the Elixir of Life in Horai.

Yuzuriha is also a highly skilled Kunoichi with a dangerous criminal past that landed her on death row. Despite being constrained, she managed to escape the massacre and raid Sagiwa Castle, where she overcame every retainer.

As one of the few to survive the challenges of Shinsenkyo in 1,000 years, Yuzuriha demonstrates a deep knowledge of ki, which even the elite ninja Gabimaru the Hollow lacks. Her abilities allowed her to fight against powerful foes like Mu Dan and Ran, ultimately playing a crucial role in their defeat with the help of her allies, Sagiri and Senta. Fans are excited to see this character in the series' anime adaptation.

Final thoughts

rosie @asakurakii yuzuriha gets prettier with every new crumb i swear yuzuriha gets prettier with every new crumb i swear https://t.co/YzfsE63jqX

Yuzuriha's character is a fascinating study of contrasts. On the outside, she seems friendly and carefree, but she is selfish and cruel. Her past experiences and the bond with her sister Saya drive her actions, as she has sworn to live for both of them. This complexity is part of what makes Yuzuriha a compelling character and a key figure in the story. The character may soon appear in the anime adaptation of the series.

As readers and fans of the Jigokuraku anime continue to explore the dark and twisted world of Jigokuraku, Yuzuriha's character serves as a reminder that not everything is as it seems. Her journey to find the Elixir of Life not only offers her a chance at redemption but also provides an opportunity for readers to witness her growth and transformation.

In the end, Yuzuriha's character offers a rich and layered perspective on self-preservation, loyalty, and the human capacity for change. The Yuzuriha of Keishu is a great example of how well-rounded and complex the characters in Jigokuraku are.

Poll : 0 votes