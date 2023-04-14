Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku episode 3 preview hints at Gabimaru and Sagiri’s new challenge

A short preview for Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku episode 3 was dropped earlier today on the internet, showcasing some major scenes. The episode is set to be released on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST and will stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV. Moreover, it will be available on Crunchyroll to watch globally an hour later.

In the previous episode of Jigokuraku, the focus was on introducing characters who would feature prominently throughout the series. The convicts were assembled before the Shogunate, where the details of their mission were explained.

Due to the ship's limited capacity, only a select few of the most formidable convicts were chosen for the task. To demonstrate their strength, they were pitted against each other in intense battles. Ultimately, the victorious prisoners and their Asaemon executioners embarked on their journey to the enigmatic land.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku episode 3 will show major characters like Tamiya Gantetsusai, Fuchi, and others

Jigokuraku episode 3 will start the story with the beginning of the adventure of Gabimaru and Sagiri on the mysterious island. As the preview suggests, Gabimaru and Sagiri will face some complications as they face Warped Keiun and his Asaemon executioner, Kisho. There is a high chance that Keiun will attack Gabimaru and try to defeat him.

In the preview of Jigokuraku episode 3, a glimpse of other characters who will play a major role in the series has been revealed. Tamiya Gantetsusai, his Asaemon executioner Fuchi, and the Giant of Bizen, Rokurota, have been seen in the preview. This indicates that the situation with the convicts on the island of Shinsenkyo may turn adverse.

Moreover, as there is no mention of how many death row inmates will get pardons, there is a high chance that a first come, first served policy will be applied. And keeping that in mind, death row inmates who were sent to find the elixir of life may turn against each other to find the elixir alone and get a full pardon from the Shogun.

Additionally, creatures from the mysterious island may try to hamper their mission. The episode is likely to be adapted from the third chapter of Yuji Kaku’s manga of the same name.

Final thoughts

Shadow @Kage__Oni twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jigo episode was nice. 2nd half of the episode was dope. Now that the intro is over we move to the main stage #jigokuraku_anime Jigo episode was nice. 2nd half of the episode was dope. Now that the intro is over we move to the main stage #jigokuraku_anime twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/oU3iVGDsOe

The preview of Jigokuraku episode 3 has successfully ignited anticipation for the next installment of the series. With a strong focus on the beginning of Gabimaru and Sagiri's adventure, the episode promises intense confrontations, an exploration of the mysterious island, and the introduction of more intriguing characters.

Fans of the manga can look forward to seeing their favorite moments come to life on screen with the magical work of Mappa, while new viewers can expect an action-packed and thrilling episode that will undoubtedly leave them wanting more.

As the story unfolds, it will be fascinating to see how the characters navigate the treacherous landscape and the challenges they will face, both from their fellow convicts and the island's mysterious inhabitants. With a complex narrative and an array of captivating characters, Jigokuraku episode 3 is set to be a must-watch for fans of the series and newcomers alike.

