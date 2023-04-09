Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 3 is set to be released on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy-based shonen manga has already garnered a lot of attention from fans around the world after making its debut on April 1, 2023.

Previously, Jigokuraku episode 2 had delved more into introducing the characters that will be shown further in the series. All the convicts were gathered in a place in front of the Shogunate, where their mission was briefed. Also, the ship could only hold a certain number of people, so only a few of the best convicts were chosen for the mission. They had to fight each other brutally and come out on top to prove they were the strongest.

Thus, the chosen prisoners and their Asaemon executioners began their adventure in the land of mystery.

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 3: Gabimaru and Asaemon is about to face the danger on the island of Shinsenkyo

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Jigokuraku episode 3 is scheduled to air on April 15, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. It will also stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV. Moreover, it will be available on Crunchyroll to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 am, Saturday, April 15

Central Standard Time (CST): 9:00 am, Saturday, April 15

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10:00 am, Saturday, April 15

British Standard Time (GMT): 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 15

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 4:00 pm, Saturday, April 15

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 15

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:00 am, Sunday, April 16

What to expect in Jigokuraku episode 3? (Speculative)

Shio @brokenvessel017 Jigokuraku episode 2 9/10



Every episode covers one chapter each so far. At this pace, season 1 may only cover up to chapter 20(maximum) with short chapters in mind. Since the manga only has 127 chs, they may expand it up to s4 (pls no s4 final season pt 2 to pt 4). Jigokuraku episode 2 9/10Every episode covers one chapter each so far. At this pace, season 1 may only cover up to chapter 20(maximum) with short chapters in mind. Since the manga only has 127 chs, they may expand it up to s4 (pls no s4 final season pt 2 to pt 4). https://t.co/BoH2ZwFlPg

The upcoming Jigokuraku episode 3 will pick up the story after the second episode. As Gabimaru and Sagiri start their adventure to find the elixir of life, they may face danger along the way. More information regarding the other characters may be revealed in the upcoming episode.

In Jigokuraku episode 3, there may be a battle among the convicts, as there is no mention of how many of them will get pardons if they can find the elixir. They may want to eliminate others to find the elixir alone and get a full pardon from the Shogun. Moreover, the creatures from the mysterious island may try to hamper their mission. The next episode will also adapt the story from the Jigokuraku manga.

A brief recap of Jigokuraku episode 2

In Jigokuraku episode 2, viewers are given a glimpse into Sagiri's past and her admiration for her father's skillful execution of criminals. She struggles with her own fear and hesitance to execute someone, believing that the souls of those who suffered are bound to her. Despite being discouraged from pursuing a career in beheading by her senior, Eizen, Sagiri is determined to overcome her fear and follow in her father's footsteps.

Mappa's Jigokuraku episode 2 also features a brutal selection process among death row convicts, who are gathered by the Shogunate and informed of their mission to retrieve the elixir of life from the mysterious island of Shinsenkyo. As the prisoners fight one another to secure a place on the ship, Sagiri witnesses Gabimaru's ruthless fighting skills and decides to embrace her fear and responsibility of taking lives.

The episode concludes with the selected convicts and Yamada Asaemon executioners embarking on their dangerous journey to the island, setting the stage for an epic adventure filled with danger, intrigue, and personal growth.

