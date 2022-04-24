10 most cocky Naruto characters, ranked

In the Naruto series, arrogance is a recurring subject. However, as a shinobi, it is the worst quality to have, especially in combat. Despite being among the most popular and well-liked anime series has a lot of smug and arrogant characters with heightened egos. This listicle deals with 10 such characters in Naruto who were cocky, to say the least.

10 cocky characters in Naruto's cinematic universe

10) Kankuro

‏ً @leafsxprodigy remember when kankuro was just trying to be friendly but naruto started throwing shade remember when kankuro was just trying to be friendly but naruto started throwing shade https://t.co/bjKC8slnVI

Kankuro has an arrogant demeanor that is almost borderline cocky. He values his hometown and recognizes the power his family (brothers) hold. However, as he grows older, he becomes more kind and personable and matures into one of Gaara's dearest friends as well as a Konoha comrade. A big section of Naruto's plot revolves around the relationships between the hidden villages and the shinobi that live there.

9) Neji

Neji Hyuga as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Neji proved to be highly mature and intelligent for his age. He had remarkable self-control, aside from his initial thoughts towards his tribe. In the most dire circumstances, he was capable of maintaining a somewhat cool demeanor and thoroughly analyzed the problem at hand.

However, at times, Neji did come across as arrogant and cocky. During the Chunin exams, his cockiness buys him his defeat against Naruto.

8) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke believes he is always correct and that he is meant to be the greatest and strongest among the lot. According to him he has the ability to surpass everyone. Sasuke is a formidable ninja, but his pride sometimes gets in the way of his abilities. He abuses his body by overusing Mangekyo Sharean as well as the talents that come with it. He wrongly believes that he is omniscient and omnipotent all at once. He later realizes his flaws and works on them.

7) Konohamaru

Bakakashi @kakoittebayo Konohamaru in the 2nd episode of naruto vs in boruto episode 41 .. How much this kid has grown :') Konohamaru in the 2nd episode of naruto vs in boruto episode 41 .. How much this kid has grown :') https://t.co/uqBSBYkL6C

Konohamaru can best be described as bothersome towards the outset of the Naruto series. He was that obnoxious kid who always did stuff to get attention. Konohamaru, like Naruto, is loud and brash. He spends an excessive amount of time devising deviant ninjutsu.

6) Karin

Karin's demeanor is erratic sometimes. At moments, she appears strong and in command even to the extent of being harsh and cocky. Other times, she appears incredibly flirty. She has a great disdain for Suigetsu Hzuki, whom she lashes out at anytime he mocks or berates her.

5) Kidōmaru

He, like other Sound Four members, is exceedingly arrogant towards his opponents. Kidmaru was portrayed as harboring a cruel side, frequently mocking the opponent since he wanted to be amused by seeing the opponent suffer.

4) Deidara

Deidara as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Deidara is extremely short-tempered and a has a tendency for overreacting to situations. He was more of a cruel arsonist who enjoyed a good battle and would frequently blow up his adversaries in a horrific manner. Deidara's greatest characteristic, though, was his passion for art. Even if it differed from his own, he would respect it in whatever form.

3) Hidan

Despite being a "very devout" person, Hidan was a foul-mouthed and rude young man who constantly used profanities and grumbled to allies and opponents equally. He was extremely disrespectful and publicly expressed his willingness to assassinate their commander, Pain, in front of others.

2) Orochimaru

Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru has a complicated personality as a vast number of individuals including Tsunade, have referred to him as "twisted." Jiraiya hypothesized that he grew to despise the feebleness of human existence after his parents' deaths, when he was young. This idea was further reinforced when he saw Tsunade crying after she lost Dan, implying that Orochimaru despised the flimsiness of humanity leading him to want and crave immortality.

To that end, Orochimaru's human research is primarily aimed at determining what alterations the body can withstand. His cocky behaviors leads him to harnessing a subject's particular skills for personal gain.

1) Danzo

Danzo was a feisty and cocky ninja in his youthful years, with a great drive to showcase his talents. He was frequently envious of Hiruzen, believing that he was constantly ahead of him in every step and that he was inferior to him. Danzo never used soft terms like "friend" because he didn't want to rely on anybody or be a supporting pillar to anyone.

