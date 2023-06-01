5 Naruto & Boruto characters who can rival Borushiki (& 5 who will fail miserably)

There is no denying the power and spectacle of Naruto & Boruto characters as they evolve, bringing fans thrilling fights and unforgettable story arcs. This is especially true of Borushiki, the fusion of Boruto Uzumaki and Momoshiki Otsutsuki, who possesses a strength that sends shivers down the spines of even the most formidable Shinobi. After the hiatus of the Boruto anime at episode 293 and the manga at chapter 80, fans are left in suspense, speculating about the future battles Borushiki may face.

While many Naruto & Boruto characters have demonstrated impressive power and skill, not everyone can compete with the might of Borushiki. To take on such a formidable entity requires not only raw power but also strategic abilities, versatility, and an unyielding spirit. This article delves into the five characters who might have a chance against Borushiki and the five who would most likely fail miserably.

Naruto & Boruto characters: Comparisons and potential showdowns against Borushiki

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto in Baryon mode as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki is not at the top of the list of Naruto & Boruto characters who can truly compete with Borushiki, but with his experience, he can go on par with him. Throughout the series, Naruto has displayed an exceptional level of strength, intelligence, and resilience.

With his ability to think on his feet, even without the immense power of the Nine-Tails, he mastered Sage Mode, which will present Borushiki with a difficult challenge. His expertise in manipulating the powers of other tailed beasts could also prove crucial in the battle against Borushiki, a being with similar but more volatile abilities.

However, Naruto's compassion and emotional connections may also be a potential flaw. His desire to rescue Boruto from Momoshiki's control could hinder his fighting prowess, giving Borushiki opportunities to exploit. The battle between Naruto and Borushiki would undoubtedly be a high-stakes confrontation of intellect, will, and emotions.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

Even if Sasuke lost his Rinnegan, his Sharingan and other abilities would make him a powerful opponent for Borushiki among the Naruto & Boruto characters. His extensive knowledge and mastery of numerous Jutsus, combined with his eye techniques, make him a fearsome foe. Sasuke's Sharingan grants him access to unique abilities, such as Amaterasu and Inferno chakra control. He can also control Chidori, which could be utilized to counter Borushiki's abilities.

Nonetheless, as Sasuke doesn’t contain Rinnegan anymore, it will be a considerable drawback. Overusing his Sharingan abilities could leave him exhausted, providing Borushiki with the perfect opportunity to strike. However, with his experience and as a mentor to Boruto, Sasuke will be able to tackle Borushiki for a considerable amount of time.

3) Code

Code as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

An ex-member of Kara, Code, stands out as one of the organization's most powerful members. Imbued with the White Karma seal, after Amado lifts up the limiter, he gains access to the Isshiki's powers, making him a threat to Borushiki among the other Naruto & Boruto characters. Code's power, speed, and durability, along with his mastery over techniques like Karma Seal and Isshiki's space-time abilities, make him a formidable rival.

Code's unique status as Isshiki's most loyal servant and his drive for vengeance against the shinobi world could propel him into a direct clash against Borushiki, marking him as a potential challenger.

4) Kawaki

Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

Kawaki, another character bearing the Karma seal, which he can now manifest with the full power of Isshiki Otsutsuki, could be the best possible rival of Borushiki in battle among all the Naruto & Boruto characters. Having been the vessel of Isshiki Otsutsuki, he is familiar with Karma and its powers. His brutal upbringing and intensive combat training also equipped him with the necessary skills and resilience to face Borushiki.

Even though Kawaki lacks the extensive battle experience and knowledge that many of the other characters possess, with the full potential of Karma being unlocked, he can go toe to toe with Borushiki. Additionally, his emotional ties with Boruto are no longer a hindrance after he promised to take him down, even if it meant killing him.

5) Daemon

Daemon as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

The enigmatic Daemon, another cyborg made by Amado, possesses the uncanny ability to reflect any attack back to its source. This unique defense mechanism renders even the most powerful attacks ineffective against him, making him a unique threat to Borushiki.

The ability of Daemon to reflect attacks adds a layer of complexity to any potential confrontation with Borushiki. His unpredictable nature and seemingly invincible defense among both Naruto & Boruto characters could be the key to defeating Momoshiki's power in Boruto's body.

Naruto & Boruto characters that are likely to fail against Borushiki

1) Sarada Uchiha

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

Despite being Boruto's friend and rival, Sarada Uchiha, with her current capabilities, would find it challenging to take on Borushiki, even if she had awakened her Mangekyo Sharingan. She has mastered the Sharingan and the Chidori and has demonstrated impressive skills inherited from Sakura.

However, compared to other Naruto & Boruto characters, her power level still does not match Borushiki's, making her an underdog in this showdown. With the Mangekyo Sharingan unlocked, it’s still a mystery what special power she might hold with those eyes. Thus, it can’t be said that she can win the battle against Borushiki.

2) Mitsuki

Mitsuki as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

Orochimaru's synthetic human, Mitsuki, has distinctive abilities that set him apart. His Sage Mode enables him to harness natural energy, greatly enhancing his abilities more than those of other Naruto & Boruto characters. Furthermore, his snake-based techniques are adaptable, giving him increased mobility and offensive capabilities. Despite his impressive abilities, Mitsuki is still in the early stages of his development. His control over Sage Mode isn't fully mature and could prove dangerous to himself.

Although Mitsuki's potential is enormous, his current level of strength is insufficient to take on Borushiki, an entity that embodies the power of an Otsutsuki clan member. To become a genuine threat to Borushiki, he would need to grow and master his unique abilities.

3) Ino Yamanaka

Ino Yamanaka as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

Ino Yamanaka, who specializes in mind-related jutsu, may struggle to match Borushiki's physical prowess. Her mind control and body possession techniques necessitate catching the opponent off guard, which could be difficult against an alert and fast-moving opponent like Borushiki.

Even if she manages to possess Borushiki's body, Momoshiki's overwhelming power and consciousness may work against her. Ino's lack of more powerful offensive and defensive abilities than other Naruto & Boruto characters makes her chances against Borushiki slim.

4) Konohamaru Sarutobi

Konohamaru Sarutobi as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

Konohamaru Sarutobi, despite being a skilled Jonin and the Third Hokage's grandson, would most likely lose to Borushiki. Despite mastering several powerful jutsu, including the Rasengan, Konohamaru's combat abilities pale in comparison to Borushiki's raw power and speed.

The main weakness is Konohamaru's lack of unique abilities or power-ups to match Borushiki's strength. His traditional technique arsenal may be insufficient against Borushiki's unpredictable and powerful attacks.

5) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

Shikamaru Nara, despite being a strategic genius among Naruto & Boruto characters, would struggle against Borushiki. Shikamaru's intelligence and ability to devise strategies are admirable, but against an opponent like Borushiki, who not only possesses monstrous power but also has access to a wide range of abilities, he would be clearly at a disadvantage.

His Shadow Possession Jutsu would necessitate a direct hit on Borushiki, who is extremely agile and fast. Furthermore, even if he uses his jutsu successfully, it's unclear whether it can contain someone as powerful as Borushiki.

This analysis of potential confrontations between Borushiki and other Naruto & Boruto characters offers fascinating insights into the power relationships that exist within the series. Borushiki could face challenges from some characters, but others would find it difficult given their limitations. As the series resumes, fans will be eager to see how these potential confrontations play out.

