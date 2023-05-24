5 controversial Naruto moments that were unnecessary (and 5 that needed to happen)

Controversial Naruto moments have not escaped the attention of the series' die-hard fans. These have been a significant part of the conversation amongst fans and critics alike. The anime has won the hearts of millions worldwide with its compelling narrative, relatable characters, and engrossing action scenes. However, there are certain plot points that have stirred controversy. Some of these moments were seen as unnecessary, while others, though controversial, were integral to the overall story progression.

This article aims to disentangle these contentious instances, examining their impact and relevance to the series. The controversial Naruto moments will be studied in two categories, each containing five distinct instances. The first category focuses on the moments that were arguably unnecessary, while the second category sheds light on controversial yet crucial elements of the plot.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and contains spoilers for the Naruto series.

Unveiling the paradox: Necessary and unnecessary controversial Naruto moments

1) Naruto's overreliance on shadow clones

Naruto's incessant use of the Shadow Clone Jutsu is often seen as one of the unnecessary controversial Naruto moments. Though it's a signature move in his repertoire, its overuse is criticized as a narrative crutch that takes away from more strategic elements of the fight scenes.

Furthermore, the excessive dependence on this jutsu in critical situations reduces the stakes, suggesting an easy escape whenever Naruto finds himself in a bind. This recurrent strategy decreases the growth opportunities for Naruto as a more versatile shinobi and brings an element of predictability to the battles.

2) Sakura's unending affection for Sasuke

Sakura's lingering affection for Sasuke, despite his repeated dismissals, serves as another unnecessary controversial Naruto moment that has stirred debates among fans. This subplot seemed forced, making Sakura's character appear obsessively love-stricken without reciprocation from Sasuke.

Many fans believe that Sakura's potential as a strong, independent kunoichi is diminished by this subplot. Instead, she is often seen caught up in this unrequited love saga, which seemingly limits her character development and personal growth.

3) The harem jutsu

Among the list of controversial Naruto moments, Naruto's harem Jutsu stands out as a particularly unnecessary addition. This transformation jutsu, where Naruto turns into a seductive female version of himself, often adds little more than a dose of lowbrow humor.

Critics argue that this technique doesn't contribute significantly to Naruto's character development or the overarching plot. Instead, it occasionally creates a discomforting atmosphere and seems to be a somewhat immature gimmick.

4) Neji's rigid destiny philosophy

Early in the series, Neji's rigid philosophy about destiny being predetermined and unchangeable causes unnecessary controversy. This belief system created unnecessary conflict, especially with Naruto, and didn't do much to enrich the storyline.

It painted Neji in a negative light and often overshadowed his impressive abilities as a shinobi. Although he eventually outgrew this philosophy, many fans believe the storyline could have done without this aspect of his character.

5) Naruto's use of Talk no Jutsu

The overuse of Naruto's Talk no Jutsu has been a point of controversy among fans. While it stands as a testament to Naruto's character and his belief in empathy and understanding, its repeated use to solve major conflicts feels redundant and underwhelming.

Many argue that this strategy downplays the complexity of certain villains by making them change their deeply ingrained beliefs after a short conversation. Overreliance on this strategy could be seen as a narrative shortcut, making it an unnecessary aspect of the series.

Controversial Naruto moments: Necessary plot points

1) The death of Jiraiya

The tragic demise of Jiraiya, while a heartbreaking and controversial Naruto moment, was a pivotal moment in the narrative. It propelled Naruto's character development, solidifying his determination and resolve to become a stronger shinobi.

Jiraiya's death was a significant catalyst for Naruto's transformation from a mischievous prankster to a responsible ninja who understands the weight of loss and the value of perseverance. This tragic event was a stepping stone in Naruto's journey towards leadership.

2) Itachi’s true motives

The reveal of Itachi's true motives is a controversial Naruto moment that needed to happen. Itachi's backstory completely changed fans' perceptions of his character, making this a significant turning point in the series.

This moment showed Itachi not as a villain, but as a tragic hero who sacrificed everything for his village. It was a major plot twist that added depth to Itachi's character and the Uchiha clan's story, bringing a new level of complexity and intrigue to the series. Despite the uproar, this revelation was an essential part of the narrative, enriching the plot and the characterization of Itachi.

3) Naruto and Sasuke's final battle

One controversial Naruto moment, yet necessary, is the final battle between Naruto and Sasuke. This climactic battle was a culmination of years of rivalry, friendship, and ideological differences between the two characters.

The final fight encapsulates the essence of their relationship, portraying their struggles and conflicting ideals. It was essential in terms of character development and plot resolution. The aftermath of the battle solidified Naruto's position as a peacemaker and Sasuke's journey towards redemption, making it a pivotal point in the series.

4) Naruto’s meeting with Nagato

A key moment that needed to happen in Naruto was Naruto's meeting with Nagato after Pain's invasion. This event was a critical point for Naruto's character development and understanding of his ideals.

Nagato presented Naruto with the harsh realities of the world, forcing the latter to question and further define his beliefs about justice, peace, and the cycle of hatred. The conversation was not only enlightening for Naruto but also for the audience, presenting a complex view of the series' themes. Despite being controversial, this was a necessary turning point that significantly affected the narrative and Naruto's character growth.

5) Pain's assault on Konoha

Pain's attack on Konoha is a controversial Naruto moment that was necessary. This brutal assault was a turning point in the series, leading to various important events and character developments.

Naruto's growth was accelerated by Pain's onslaught, which pushed him to new heights and forced him to confront his ideologies. This event also showed the horrifying reality of war and power misuse, thus shaping the series' narrative tone. The deaths, destruction, and eventual resurrection caused by this event were controversial, yet they served to highlight the complexity of the characters and the series' themes, making it a necessary moment in the series.

