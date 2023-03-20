Is Boruto dead? The aftermath of his battle with Kawaki, explained

Boruto episode 292 has undoubtedly left fans in awe with its great depiction of action and emotion. The action-packed episode has raised a crucial question, leaving fans puzzled and wondering - is Boruto dead for real?

The new episode of the series is marked as the penultimate episode of Boruto anime Part 1. With only one episode left to wrap up the first part of the series, it depicted one of the best episodes of the series. The intensity and suspense of the situation captured the attention of viewers, leaving them eager to know the outcome of this dramatic turn of events.

Boruto's penultimate episode left fans in shock as the protagonist seemed dead

Episode 292, titled Hunger, picked up from where the previous episode left off. The episode advanced to an intense fight between Momoshiki, who possessed the protagonist, and Kawaki, who awakened his Karma again. The situation drove to a complex point, where the protagonist had no other option other than to sacrifice himself.

In an act of desperation, Boruto repressed Momoshiki on edge and asked Kawaki to complete his promise, which was to take down the titular protagonist of the show if the situation went bad.

Kawaki didn’t hesitate and obeyed his promise to the protagonist, whom he considered his brother. The final blow from Kawaki seemed fatal and destructive.

The show's titular protagonist was lying on the ground still, giving viewers the strong impression that he might be dead.

This leads to the question, Is Boruto dead? As the episode ended there, it could be said that he was dead. However, fans hope he will return somehow because he is the series' main protagonist.

Given the suspense and the heart-wrenching turn of events, it is no surprise that the question regarding the titular protagonists’ survival has been lingering in the minds of fans ever since the episode aired. The series has managed to create a sense of anticipation and excitement, leaving viewers eager to discover the fate of their beloved protagonist.

Moreover, after blowing a killer punch at the titular protagonist, Kawaki might face some harsh consequences for killing his comrade. Naruto and Shikamaru were also present at the spot. Their reaction will play a pivotal role in Kawaki facing the consequences.

Final thoughts

The shocking and suspenseful developments in the penultimate episode of Boruto anime Part 1 have left fans shocked and overwhelmed. Viewers have praised the episodes' visualizations and storylines, expressing their admiration for the studio behind the series.

The creators have also done a fantastic job of surprising fans with a throwback scene and paying homage to Naruto Shippuden. Fans have become nostalgic after noticing the scene, and the emotional connection to the show's predecessor has only added to the intensity of the current situation.

As the final episode of the first part of the anime approaches, fans are left with a burning question and are kept in suspense. The anticipation and uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the battle between Boruto and Kawaki have created a captivating atmosphere, with viewers eagerly awaiting this dramatic saga's conclusion.

Whether or not the protagonist survives, the impact of this climactic moment in the series will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on fans for years to come.

