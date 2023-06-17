Naruto: 20 Strongest Hidden Leaf ninjas of all time, ranked

Konoha, the Village Hidden in the Leaf, is the homeland of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki and many other major characters in the series. A crucial aspect of the story is the incorporation of the concept of ninja in a fictionalized world. Although the Naruto-verse contains several ninjas from various nations, it is the Hidden Leaf shinobis who have gained the more traction.

This thread will likewise list the most powerful among all ninjas native to the village, ranking them from weakest to strongest. As characters in Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece change their strength depending on different power-ups, this ranking will be based on the single strongest incarnation of each character as seen in the Naruto manga, not considering feats and abilities from Boruto.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

From Might Duy to Madara, the most powerful Naruto characters in Konoha's history, ranked weakest to strongest

20) Might Duy

Might Duy (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Despite being a genin, Might Duy was a mighty shinobi who, after twenty years of relentless training, became able to open all Eight Gates. To protect his kid, Might Guy, from the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist, Duy single-handedly challenged the entire group.

To cover his young son's escape, Duy went all-out and killed four of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen, despite fighting them in 1vs7. Unfortunately, Duy didn't survive the battle because the price to pay for having employed all Eight Gates is the user's death.

19) Tsunade Senju

Tsunade (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

One of the Hidden Leaf's Three Legendary Ninjas, Tsunade is an exceptional medical ninja who fulfilled the office of Fifth Hokage. Combining insane physical strength with perfect chakra control, Tsunade's strikes are devastating.

She can use Byakugo to release her stored chakra, amping her strength or her medical ninjutsu. This allows her to immediately heal even allegedly fatal injuries. Tsunade can also summon Katsuyu, a giant slug from the Shikkotsu Forest.

18) Sakura Haruno

Sakura (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Exploiting her flawless chakra control, Sakura can make use of superhuman levels of physical strength. A very skilled medical ninja, she can also use Tsunade's Byakugo seal to gain an additional boost and summon Katsuyu. Over time, Sakura's capabilities surpassed even those of Tsunade.

17) Orochimaru

Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

One of the Three Legendary Ninjas, Orochimaru left the Hidden Leaf to join Akatsuki and found the Sound Village. Aiming to become immortal, he learned several forbidden techniques that completely changed his essence, with his true form becoming that of a white snake.

Orochimaru can survive most attacks by shedding his body like a snake, as well as reconnect, stretch, and manipulate himself to perform unpredictable attacks with the Sword of Kusanagi. His strongest move allows him to transform into a giant white serpent with eight heads and eight tails.

16) Jiraiya

Jiraiya (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Jiraiya was the mentor of the Fourth Hokage as well as the teacher of the latter's son, Naruto. One of the Three Legendary Ninjas, Jiraiya was offered the position of Hokage several times. Later in Naruto Shippuden, he died heroically fighting against Pain, his former student.

Among his best techniques are Rasengan, Wild Lion's Mane, and Swamp of the Underworld. He could also summon giant toads to fight alongside him as well as enter Sage Mode to enhance his techniques and physical traits. However as an "imperfect sage," he could use it only after a specific preparation.

15) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Shisui was a talented member of the Uchiha clan. Renowned for his speed, he was also a genjutsu master. Using his Mangekyo Sharingan, Shisui could cast Kotoamatsukami, completely controlling someone's mind without the target being able to realize anything.

14) Danzo Shimura

Danzo (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Danzo stole Shisui's Kotoamatsukami and plotted to become the Sixth Hokage. He also implanted himself with Hashirama's DNA as well as several Sharingan eyes to use the Wood Release and the forbidden technique Izanagi, which he added to his masterful Wind Release.

He was able to fight almost on par with Mangekyo Sharingan Sasuke, despite not making use of Shisui's Mangekyo Sharingan, which he was planning to employ against Tobi, the alleged Madara Uchiha.

13) Sakumo Hatake

Sakumo (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Sakumo was an exceptional ninja, who might have even surpassed the Leaf's Three Legendary Ninjas in skills and abilities. Feared across the world as "Konoha's White Fang," Sakumo was the father of Kakashi, who deeply admired him.

12) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

In his prime, the Third Hokage was hailed as "The Professor" for being able to use countless techniques, including the Dead Demon Consuming Seal and all five elements. As he aged, his battle prowess diminished, but he remained strong enough to fend off Orochimaru, who declared that Hiruzen would have beaten him had he been just ten years younger.

11) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

To protect peace and stability in the Hidden Leaf, Itachi murdered his entire clan, except Sasuke, his younger brother. A Mangekyo Sharingan user, Itachi could use Amaterasu, Tsukuyomi, as well as Susanoo. Moreover, he further enhanced the Sword of Totsuka and the Yamata Mirror.

Talented with genjutsu, hand seals, and shurikenjutsu, Itachi showed his superiority over fellow Akatsuki members - Deidara and Orochimaru. Even after being weakened by an unknown disease, he fended off a Cursed Seal-enhanced Sasuke and defeated Orochimaru once again.

During the Fourth Ninja War, Itachi took advantage of his reincarnated state, which granted him an immortal body with unlimited chakra, to fight against Sage Mode Kabuto. Teaming up with Sasuke, Itachi managed to capture Kabuto in Izanami.

10) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Adopted by a Hidden Leaf shinobi, Kabuto eventually became Orochimaru's right-hand man. At one point, Kabuto learned the White Sage Mode. This powerup boosted him to the point where he could fight Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan Sasuke and the reincarnated Itachi in a 1v2 battle.

To his seasoned medical ninjutsu, Kabuto added Orochimaru, Karin, Juugo, Suigetsu, Juugo, and the Sound Five's peculiar techniques and abilities. Moreover, he could potentially use the Impure World Reincarnation to summon some of the strongest dead fighters at his service.

9) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

A skilled fighter, the Second Hokage Tobirama's typical move involved Impure World Reincarnation and Mutually Multiplying Explosive Tags used back to back. By summoning corpses and having them explode continuously, he could perform destructive attacks.

Tobirama could use advanced Water Release techniques, as well as combine the Flying Thunder God and the Shadow Clone Technique to strike his foes before they could react. Tobirama defeated and killed Izuna Uchiha, whose abilities were, at least at one point, comparable to his brother Madara's.

8) Minato Namikaze

Minato (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The Fourth Hokage Minato was an extraordinary shinobi. Using the Flying Thunder God, which enabled him to instantly teleport everywhere he put his mark on, Minato became famous as "Yellow Flash". Even the Raikage was no match for him.

The creator of the mighty Rasengan, Minato could use barrier techniques, sealing techniques, including the Dead Demon Consuming Seal, as well as Jiraiya's summonings. He could also use Sage Mode, but, by his own account, he wasn't good with it.

Minato single-handedly defeated Obito and fended off the Nine-Tails, sacrificing himself to seal half of the beast into his infant son, Naruto. Before his death, Minato became the jinchuriki of the Nine Tails' other half, but he couldn't use this power until his soul was temporarily reincarnated.

7) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Before the latest arc, no ninja was as strong as "God of Shinobi" Hashirama Senju. Combining the mighty Wood Release with Sage Mode, he single-handedly overwhelmed Madara's Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan plus the Nine Tails.

Hashirama was the original user of the Wood Release. Any replication paled in comparison to his version, which were on a completely different scale. Extremely versed in ninjutsu and taijutsu, the First Hokage had incredible life force and chakra, which granted him immense stamina and regenerative powers.

6) Obito Uchiha

Obito (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Born in Konoha, Obito eventually led the Akatsuki to implement Madara's Eye of the Moon Plan. Owing to his Mangekyo Sharingan, Obito could use Kamui to warp his body into another dimension, phasing through all attacks as if he was intangible, as well as travel instantly and capture his foes.

Obito's body was enhanced with White Zetsu's traits and Hashirama's DNA, which allowed him to use Wood Release. Possessing Sharingan and Rinnegan, Obito could summon the Gedo Mazo and use Izanagi. Taking advantage of Kamui's effectiveness, he could hold his own against Naruto, Kakashi, Might Guy, and Killer B simultaneously. After becoming the Ten Tails jinchuriki, Obito's strength ascended immensely, surpassing even Hashirama's.

5) Might Guy

Might Guy (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Inspired by his father, Guy trained to become an insanely strong ninja, eventually becoming the most powerful taijutsu fighter in the entire series. He has incredible speed, stamina, and physical strength, which he can further enhance by releasing the Eight Inner Gates.

Even without using the Eight Gates, Guy's basic taijutsu skills were enough to counter Obito's Kamui. Releasing the Sixth Gate, Guy destroyed Kisame's 30% clone and fended off the Six Tails. With the Seventh Gate, he annihilated the real Kisame, despite fighting him in the latter's favorable environment.

The Seventh Gate also allowed Guy to break Madara's Susanoo. Using the Eight Gate, Guy's capabilities rose to godly levels, enough to pressure a Ten Tails-enhanced Madara. The "Green Beast" unleashed an attack so fast and powerful that it almost killed the strongest Uchiha of all time.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The co-protagonist of the series, Sasuke is the strongest Uchiha alive. Throughout the story, he gained many power ups, i.e., the Cursed Seal and several evolutions of his Sharingan. After Hagoromo Otsutsuki gave him a special Rinnegan, Sasuke obtained the powers of the Six Paths.

He also gained Amenotejikara, a space-time technique that allows him to instantly swap objects and people. Sasuke can use Perfect Susanoo in association with his other visual powers, as well as combine it with Chidori to perform tremendous Lightning Release attacks.

3) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Tenacious and unpredictable, Naruto eventually mastered the entirety of the Nine Tails' chakra, which he had sealed in his body since he was born. This enabled him to perform highly destructive techniques such as Rasengan, Rasenshuriken, and Tailed Beast Bomb.

As Hagoromo gifted him with the Six Paths Sage Mode, Naruto amped all his abilities enormously. He also gained the ability to fly and new devastating moves, i.e., Truth Seeking Balls and Multiple Tailed Beast Bomb Rasenshuriken. At the end of the series, he finally realized his dream to become Hokage and took on the responsibility.

2) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The leader of Konoha's Team 7, Kakashi "Of the Sharingan" became the Sixth Hokage after being recommended for the position several times. A master of ninjutsu, especially of the Lightning Release, Kakashi is a quick and smart fighter.

Obito's left eye granted Kakashi the usage of Kamui, allowing him to warp away any target into another dimension by focusing his glance on it. During the Fourth Ninja War, Kakashi fully mastered this technique, with his visual prowess earning praise even from Madara.

Despite not being a Uchiha, Kakashi can be considered the strongest Sharingan user of all time. After obtaining Obito's complete eye powers and Six Paths chakra, Kakashi's combat effectiveness surpassed even that of the upgraded Naruto and Sasuke.

Kakashi's new abilities included a Six Paths-enhanced Raikiri to attack while keeping himself intangible and a Perfect Susanoo combinable with Kamui powers. In possession of flawless defense and unstoppable offense, he was the most decisive for Kaguya Otsutsuki's defeat.

1) Madara Uchiha

Madara (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The legendary leader and all time strongest member of the Uchiha clan, Madara was the only one who, to a certain extent, could compete with Hashirama. Using his Perfect Susanoo, Madara could casually destroy entire mountains.

During the Fourth Ninja War, Madara was resurrected in his physical prime but with the abilities he only obtained in his old age, including the Rinnegan and Hashirama's Wood Release. Even while significantly holding himself back, Madara easily annihilated the Five Kage in a 1v5 battle.

Upon becoming the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails, Madara increased his strength tenfold. He became able to use country-sized Chibaku Tensei and perform Linbo to project invisible copies of himself. He then unlocked the Rinnesharingan, which allowed him to cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

Final thoughts

The village of Konoha (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

With the many different powers featured in the series, some 1v1 matchups may have unpredictable outcomes. Still, characters ranked higher are generally overall stronger than those ranked below.

It's important to say that Naruto would definitely make the first place of the ranking, and with large margin, if his Baryon Mode was taken into account. However, this power is was not considered in the list, as it only evaluates the original series, not including feats and abilities from Boruto.

Poll : 0 votes