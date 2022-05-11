10 strongest Wood Release users in Naruto and Boruto

Wood Release is incredibly powerful and one of the rarest Nature Type transformations in the Naruto series. It is so rare that most people on this list did not even acquire it naturally and had to have some of Hashirama's DNA inserted into their bodies.

Wood Release is also incredibly diverse as it has techniques that can attack, defend, heal people, put people to sleep, and much more. It is no surprise that many people in Naruto, and even in Boruto, desire Hashirama's DNA to obtain Wood Release.

Note: This list is unranked and contains spoilers for both Naruto and Boruto.

Strongest Wood Release Jutsu users in Naruto and Boruto

1) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju was the first Wood Release user in the Naruto series. This Nature Type was once thought to be unique only to him since nobody else could use it in the show. However, many have gained the ability to use Wood Release since then, even though most were not born with it.

By combining Wood Style techniques with his unique Sage Mode and advanced healing ability, Hashirama was once the strongest character in Naruto and became known as the God of Shinobi. It is safe to say that Hashirama is definitely one of the most substantial Wood Release users in Naruto.

2) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha is easily the most iconic character in the entire Naruto series. He was the only character capable of matching Hashirama's overwhelming power in the past and became one of the strongest villains the Shinobi world has ever known. After being reanimated by Sage Kabuto, Madara was able to single-handedly take down the entire fleet of Shinobi that tried to stop him without breaking a sweat.

Later during the War Arc, Madara was shown using Wood Release against the Five Kage and Team Seven. Some of the Jutsus he used include the Wood Clone Technique, Wood Style: Deep Forest Emergence, and Wood Style: Wooden Dragon Jutsu.

3) Momoshiki Otsutsuki

Momoshiki was one of the latest Otsutsuki to be introduced in the series and definitely gave Naruto and Sasuke a hard time during their fight. As a member of the Otsutsuki Clan, it only makes sense that Momoshiki can use every Nature Type that Shinobi can use, including Wood Release.

Momoshiki is never shown creating his own wooden creations in the anime and movie. Instead, he manipulated the roots of the God Tree. Another instance of him having Wood Release is in the Boruto manga when he absorbs a Wood-Style Jutsu. By absorbing it, he can amplify the technique's power and launch it back at his opponent.

4) Danzo Shimura

Danzo Shimura is the most hated Naruto character and is incredibly sneaky. As the leader of Root, he was able to perform various dark and gruesome missions in the shadows of the Anbu. Hashirama Cells were injected into his special right arm. Danzo was then able to use the Wood Style: Spontaneous Tree Summoning Jutsu, and he also gained Hashirama's amazing regeneration ability.

5) Obito Uchiha

Most of what Obito knows, he learned from Madara. Like Danzo and Madara, he had some of Hashirama's cells injected into his body. He was able to use Wood-Style Jutsus to attack and defend against Team Seven and various other enemies.

When he was a kid, Obito used the Wood Style: Great Spear Tree on a large group of Kirigakure Anbu after he watched Rin die. His despair fueled his rage, and he massacred them without any difficulty.

6) Captain Yamato

Yamato as he appears in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Captain Yamato, like Hashirama, used Wood-Style Jutsu as his primary offensive and defensive ability. He did use other Nature Types in the series, but not as much as Wood Release.

Yamato gained the ability to use Wood Release after he survived one of Orochimaru's Hashirama Cell experiments. The Snake Sannin injected the First Hokage's cells into his body, and Yamato was compatible, thus allowing him to use many of Hashirama's Jutsus. He is considered an incredible success since every other infant Orochimaru used for this experiment was not compatible and died.

7) Ten-Tails

The Ten-Tails as it appears fully revived (Image via Pierrot)

The Ten-Tails is where most of the kekkei genkai in Naruto and Boruto come from. The amount of chakra that Ten-Tails has is completely unmatched by anyone in the series. Not even Naruto comes close to the amount of chakra the Ten-Tails has.

One Wood Release technique the Ten-Tails used was Wood Release: Cutting Technique. The Ten-Tails could produce wooden projectiles from the ends of its tails and hands and launch them at the Shinobi Alliance. This is actually how it tragically killed Neji Hyuga in Shippuden.

8) Orochimaru

Orochimaru is a cunning character. Throughout his many years in Naruto, he has gained access to various kekkei genkai. In fact, he may have some of the most techniques in the entire series, and Wood Release is one of them.

He, like many of his test subjects, obtained Wood Release through unconventional means. He got it by taking over a white Zetsu body rather than injecting himself with Hashirama Cells. This means that, in theory, his Wood Style should not be as strong as Hashirama's, but it will still be powerful.

9) White Zetsu

White Zetsu was one of Kaguya Otsutsuki's earliest victims when she used the Infinite Tsukuyomi. He gained Wood Release after Madara extracted him from the Gedo Mazo and infused him with Hashirama's DNA. Due to this, he developed a signature Wood Release technique known as Mayfly. It is an infiltration technique that allows him to travel at high speeds by fusing his body with the ground and plants.

10) Asura Otsutsuki

Asura as he appears in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Asura Otsutsuki is the youngest son of Hagoromo and was shown only in a flashback during Naruto Shippuden. Despite his small amount of screentime, he proved to be an incredibly powerful character.

Since Asura is the ancestor of the Senju Clan, it makes sense that he would be able to use Wood Release. He is even shown using one of Hashirama's most notable Jutsus, the Sage Art Wood Release: True Several Thousand Hands.

Edited by R. Elahi