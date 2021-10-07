Naruto family tree explained- Senju, Uzumaki, and Uchiha clan

Naruto is one of the most popular Shonen series and is loved by fans across the world. It’s a well-rounded show filled with amazing fight scenes, intricate stories and multi-dimensional characters.

The popularity of the show has not reduced despite being released in 2002. Naruto fans have always had discussions regarding the family tree in this show owing to its intricate plot that connects all the major characters. This article attempts to explain the entire family tree with the Uchiha and Uzumaki clans as the primary focus.

Naruto family tree - Senju, Uzumaki and Uchiha clan

Kaguya Otsutsuki

Sitting at the very top of the family tree, Kaguya Otsutsuki descended to Earth on a mission to locate the Divine tree. This was done in order to find the God tree fruit and bring it back to her clan.

Kaguya Ōtsutsuki @_RabbitGoddess "I leave for a few days and humanity appears to have only worsened itself...truly, my children you are in need of salvation...or elimination" "I leave for a few days and humanity appears to have only worsened itself...truly, my children you are in need of salvation...or elimination" https://t.co/HbWIpgIt63

Instead, Kaguya takes a bite out of the fruit and receives the Rinnesharingan, along with massive amounts of Chakra. She proceeds to end all wars by placing all humans under her Infinite Tsukuyomi Genjutsu, freeing just enough people for continuing the human race. She gave birth to Hagoromo Otsutsuki and Hamura Otsutsuki. It is unclear who the father of these children is as there are multiple answers in the manga and anime.

Hagoromo Otsutsuki and Hamura Otsutsuki

They are Kaguya’s offspring and two incredibly strong Jutsu users. Hagoromo has Rinnegan while Hamura has the Byakugan ocular Jutsu. Kaguya was thirsty for more power and then decided to combine with the Divine Tree, creating the ten-tail beast. Her lust for power did not end there, as she wanted to eat her sons and obtain their powers as well.

Hagoromo and Hamura Otsutsuki fought against their mother and defeated her. Hagoromo became the first-ever Jinchuriki (tailed-beast vessel) by sealing the ten-tail beast inside him. But before she died, she released the Black Zetsu, which is the physical manifestation of Kaguya Otsutsuki’s will. The husk of the ten-tail and Kaguya’s body is turned into a sphere which then becomes the moon.

Hamura Otsutsuki marries a human and they have a kid who inherits Hamura’s Byakugan. The Hyuga clan is formed from this lineage, with Hinata and Neji as its members. Hamura decides to spend some time on the moon, ensuring Kaguya is sealed and does not pose a threat to humanity.

Hagoromo Otsutsuki travels all over the world, enlightening humanity and enabling people to use Chakra by awakening the Chakra nodes. He gave birth to The Way Of The Ninja that became a religion called Ninshu. Later, he was known as the Sage of Six Paths. He then gave birth to two children, Asura and Indra.

Indra and Asura

Indra of the Otsutsuki clan was Hagoromo’s first-born child who was a genius of his time. He inherited his father's abilities, which included the Sharingan and his ability to excel in combat. Before Indra turned 10, he invented Ninjutsu, which is an integral part of this show.

Despite his astounding powers, he lacks compassion and love for people. He looks at them as tools to achieve his personal goals which is then noticed by the Black Zetsu. The Black Zetsu attempts to take over Indra in order to execute Kaguya Otsutsuki’s will.

After a few years, Hagoromo has an important decision to make. He needs to choose his successor who will inherit all of his powers. This would be done in order to continue his dream of maintaining world peace.

Spiralling Sphere @SpirallingSphe2 Asura & Indra Otsutsuki Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage Asura & Indra Otsutsuki Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage https://t.co/1j3oCkphZJ

While the entire Naruto fan base expected Hagoromo to choose Indra due to his exceptional powers and combat prowess, Asura was chosen for his warm and compassionate nature. Asura, of the Otsutsuki clan, did not inherit much of his father’s combat prowess or abilities, but he was a natural leader who cared for his people.

Asura believed that it was Indra who deserved Hagoromo’s powers, but that only seemed to convince Hagoromo that he had made the right decision.

Black Zetsu played on Indra’s jealousy and convinced him to take on his younger brother. While Indra was always stronger, Asura was years ahead in terms of sheer strength and combat capabilities after inheriting his father’s powers.

Indra swore to destroy the religion that was started by his father and kill Asura by reincarnating back into the world. Hagoromo tells his younger son this, who too promises to reincarnate in order to protect the world from Indra’s wrath.

The Uchiha clan lineage can be traced back to Indra’s family. Asura married Kanna Otsutsuki and further led to the formation of Senju clan and the Uzumaki clan. Butsuma Senju, a descendant of the Senju clan, gave birth to Hashirama, who was the first Hokage and Tobirama Senju. Ashina Uzumaki from the Uzumaki clan was said to have a good relationship with Hashirama.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande