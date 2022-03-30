Baryon Mode Naruto vs. Luffy Gear 5: Who would win?

Naruto vs. Luffy is a fight many fans have been debating about since their respective series got started. To further escalate matters, both One Piece and Naruto have recently premiered new transformations: The Baryon Mode for Naruto and Gear 5 for Luffy.

Debates have raged over which ones are better and who would win in a fight. This article will examine their varied abilities, the level of effort it takes to maintain, and how the characters have used them to determine who will win in the fight of Naruto vs. Luffy.

Note: The following article contains spoilers for both Boruto and One Piece. It is subjective and contains the author's opinion.

Naruto vs. Luffy - Baryon Mode vs. Gear 5!

Baryon Mode

In Boruto, Hokage Naruto is forced into Baryon Mode in order to battle Isshiki Ōtsutsuki. Baryon Mode dramatically boosts Naruto's reflexes, speed, and power to such extremes that he even surpasses Isshiki's capabilities.

It allowed Naruto him to snatch the Ōtsutsuki's black rods out of the air before they visibly enlarged, as well as dodge and effortlessly parry attacks using one arm.

It turns Naruto into the equivalent of Super Saiyan God from Dragon Ball Super. It also has the ability to drain the opponent’s lifespan with every punch that connects.

The mode proves to be most useful in battling Isshiki Ōtsutsuki, especially since he was dominating Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto up to that point. It ended up killing the Ōtsutsuki, much to his surprise.

Baryon Mode is extremely dangerous if used for too long or recklessly. Doing so will gradually drain the user's strength and lifespan.

According to Kurama in Boruto episode 217, the trick to maintaining the form is that the user must not make any unnecessary movements, nor act on any superfluous thoughts, focusing on only the most calculated of moves.

Not exactly something that helps in Naruto vs. Luffy.

The over-usage of this form essentially killed Kurama. Since the raw materials to even make the form were most of Naruto's Chakra and all of Kurama's being, when the breaking point was reached, Kurama died as a sacrifice to keep Naruto safe.

This deprived Naruto of all of Kurama's chakra and capacities. It also made Naruto feel heavier than lead and pass out afterward.

Gear 5

One Piece has ridiculous powers, items and abilities. The Devil Fruit alone would be considered ridiculous. The Haki Power System and Luffy's Gear Transformations, however, really stepped it up a notch.

The Awakened Devil Fruit came into play and things got even more ridiculous with the very ground and fabric of reality being altered.

The full awakening of the Gum-Gum Fruit, also known as the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, a legendary fruit in its own right, grants Luffy's already rubber-like body increased strength and freedom, limited only by the user's imagination.

This supposedly makes the user become the "embodiment of freedom", able to bring joy to people, making it "the most ridiculous power in the world".

One of the most notable features of the awakened form is granting cartoon-like effects. An example is the eye-popping effects and cartoonish welts after a head injury a la Looney Tunes-style antics, which Kaidou gets a rather painful looking example of.

Also, while in this state, Luffy's gains a permanently elated grin and fiery look of enhanced confidence and elation.

The downside of Gears is that they will automatically deactivate if the body's nutrients are used up. It will also paralyze Luffy, rendering him unable to use Haki for 10 minutes if he conjoined it with said attack, starving, and reduced to a chibi form.

If Gear 5 has any drawbacks, they haven't been shown to the audience at this time, but it's assumed that the after affects carry over.

Naruto vs. Luffy

The problem with trying to compare Naruto vs. Luffy is that the audience really doesn't have the after effects from Gear 5 down yet. Gear 5 only started making the rounds as of One Piece chapter 1044, and some fans say that a bout of Naruto vs. Luffy in these states all but guarantees Luffy's triumph.

The problem is, with this clash of Naruto vs. Luffy, that these ultimate states of strength will be the last resort or the final blow. As of now, with only the information fans have regarding these two modes, here's what's likely to happen.

Both of their modes have weaknesses in the lifespan drain. If the fight ever progressed to that state, it'd be a race against time to see who falls first.

Baryon Mode drains an opponent's lifespan with every solid hit, and Luffy's Gear 5 grants him cartoon-like abilities to dodge hits like that. Naruto also can't use much ninjutsu in that state other than Rasengan, and is already on the clock by the time he activates it.

Luffy has the additional benefits of being able to utilize Haki, but that also comes with its own drawbacks, like making his rubber arm solid and vulnerable to damage.

It depends on how quick the fight will last. Luffy's Gears are costly and can't be maintained for long stretches of time and neither can Baryon Mode for Naruto. Due to the number of drawbacks the Baryon Mode brings, Luffy will probably clinch victory in Naruto vs. Luffy if they break those modes out.

Naruto vs. Luffy, in Baryon Mode and Gear 5 mode, would probably end in Luffy's victory since he's too unpredictable for the more grounded Naruto to handle. There may be openings and Luffy's lifespan may already be drained by repeated gear use, but Luffy would probably be smart enough to end it quick.

Though, since he seems to have the time of his life fighting Kaidou as of One Piece Chapter 1044, Naruto vs. Luffy may turn out differently if Naruto ends up getting in solid hits that quickly drain Luffy's lifespan.

Regardless, it's simply a possibility and not a guarantee that Naruto would be able to do this.

