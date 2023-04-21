Boruto officially retires Naruto & Hinata for years to come with chapter 80

The Boruto manga progressed significantly towards the timeskip in chapter 80, which witnessed several significant events. Sumire and Sarada showed immunity to Eida's powers, while Sarada awakened her Mangekyō Sharingan. Furthermore, Boruto rejected Momoshiki and inherited the Will of Fire.

The chapter also showed Naruto and Hinata for one last time, with fans fearing this will be their final appearance in the manga before they're given the Gojo treatment and are retired for years to come. According to fans, Naruto and Hinata will take a backseat in the manga and will probably appear again once they're unsealed.

Naruto and Hinata will remain trapped in the Daikokuten dimension

Boruto and Code aren't dying anytime soon, this may be the last glimpse we'll get of them for a while!

Boruto chapter 80 saw Naruto and Hinata unconscious inside the Daikokuten dimension, with Kawaki saying that Naruto is safe as long as he stays sealed away. Furthermore, he states that he'll only release him after he has dealt with both Code and Boruto, neutralizing any threat to Lord Seventh's life.

This sounds like an ominous hint about Naruto and Hinata being given an early retirement, only to be released after the conflict has been resolved. However, it doesn't look like the conflict is going to end anytime soon as Kawaki is hell-bent on taking any means necessary to attain his goal of saving Naruto's life.

Kawaki even went as far as to rewrite history, making Boruto lose everything he had, including his friends, family, and village. He is currently being hunted by his own friends and villagers as they think he's responsible for Naruto's death.

With the story getting this complicated, it’ll take a long time for the young Uzumaki to bring everything back to normal by fighting against Kawaki and Code.

Thus, for the time being, Naruto and Hinata will remain trapped in the Daikokuten dimension, with their role in the story having been finished for now. Fans believe that the couple will take a backseat just like Gojo did in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Despite being the strongest sorcerer in the series, Gojo was sealed away for more than three years, which makes it look quite bleak for Naruto and Hinata.

With the story moving towards a timeskip, Naruto and Hinata have no other role to play in its progression. Thus, having them in the story will only hinder the character development of the protagonist, not allowing him to find his own path in life and make tough decisions on his own.

Additionally, in the flash forward, we see Kawaki saying that he'll send Boruto right where he sent Lord Seventh. This is a major hint at the fact that Naruto and Hinata will remain trapped for the entirety of the conflict and also during Code's assault on Konoha.

The flash forward also shows that Konoha has been turned into rubble as Kawaki and Boruto fight on the severely damaged Hokage Rocks.

This shows that Naruto and Hinata won’t be present for any of the major upcoming future events and will only be released after the conflict has been settled. It might sound like terrible news for Naruto fans, but this is the best thing to do currently to progress the story in a better direction.

This will also push the young Uzumaki out of his father's shadow once and for all.

