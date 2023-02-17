Boruto chapter 78 spoilers confirm the upcoming Timeskip

The Boruto manga is finally heading into a time skip as spoilers for chapter 78 run rampant on Twitter. Much to the hype and excitement of fans everywhere, Mikio Ikemoto has finally revealed the origin of the scar on Boruto's right eye.

The spoilers have given fans a glimpse of the central characters in chapter 78, which include Kawaki, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Sasuke. Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki also made his shocking appearance at the end of chapter 78.

There is massive hype on Twitter for the chapter, with fans preparing themselves for an action-packed, emotional ride that will set up the manga time skip.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga.

Boruto chapter 78 spoilers: Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki leaves an ominous warning, Sasuke in imminent danger, and more

Chapter 78 spoilers have been released on Twitter, with fans of the series being bombarded with exciting plot developments from the upcoming chapter. In the spoilers, we see Kawaki attacking Sarada, who fortunately gets saved by Boruto. This, however, resulted in Boruto's right eye getting sliced, with the scar appearing just like we saw at the beginning of the series.

This clearly indicates the time skip being just around the corner, with all the missing pieces slowly falling into place. Chapter 77 and spoilers for chapter 78 showed Boruto getting the much-awaited scar on his right eye and Kawaki trapping both Hinata and Naruto in the Daikokuten dimension using a Kama Rift.

The spoiler also revealed Sasuke arriving at the scene and protecting Sarada from Kawaki. However, Sasuke's presence on the battlefield and him tackling Kawaki can only mean bad news for him. With Naruto already sealed away, Sasuke could be in danger of something bad happening to him.

At the beginning of the series, the young Uzumaki wore a cloak and brandished a sword that looked similar to Sasuke's. This could mean that Sasuke will die or get heavily injured in the upcoming chapters. As the manga moves closer to a time skip with each passing chapter, Sasuke's well-being will be in mortal danger, much to the horror of fans.

The spoiler for the ending of chapter 78 also revealed another major character in the series, Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki. Momoshiki dropped a significant hint about the time skip and even left an ominous warning about the future.

In the panel above, Momoshiki can be seen talking to Boruto, telling him that he has lost his Jougan and that from now on, he will lose everything in the blink of an eye. He also tells the young protagonist that there's no stopping the flow of time and that the end has already started.

Another major development the spoilers have revealed is that the young Uzumaki will gain more control over his Karma seal and will be able to keep up with Kawaki.

The hype for chapter 78 is palpable, and fans of the series are running riot on Twitter with spoilers being spread everywhere. Fans have praised the upcoming chapter for its exciting storyline and the quality of Ikemoto's art.

The story is moving rapidly right now, with multiple events being covered in a span of one or two chapters. Thus, fans won't have to wait long before the time skip happens and the story picks up from where it left off at the beginning of the series. Fans hope for the safety of Sasuke and Naruto in the upcoming chapter and hope Kawaki gets some payback for his recent actions.

