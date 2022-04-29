10 brutal deaths in Attack on Titan

There is no shortage of death and dismemberment in Attack on Titan. This is no surprise, given that the primary enemies in the show are giant, man-eating creatures that can chew through human limbs like candy corn.

For sanity's sake, readers can consider the below list as unranked because ranking how a person dies is too much. In any case, here's a fair warning, as there are going to be mentions of death, violence, gore, and more. Please be aware of this before proceeding any further.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan anime and manga and reflects the writer's personal views. Some embeds contain depictions of canon-typical violence. Discretion is advised.

Ten hard to stomach Attack on Titan deaths

10) Carla Jaeger's

Starting this list is one of the first deaths in Attack on Titan, the death of Eren Jaeger's mother, Carla Jaeger. Pinned beneath the rubble, there was nothing she could have done as she was lifted into the air and devoured by a Titan.

The worst part of it all was that had Hannes been somewhat braver, or had there been another soldier, perhaps Carla would still be alive.

9) Being eaten alive

This is a standard death in this series for those who have to fight in Attack on Titan. However, while a normal person might think being killed is awful, and they'd be right, a worse death is being boiled alive in the belly of a Titan after they eat someone whole.

It's a slow, painful death that can last for days, and there's no way out. Suffice to say, should this happen, it's best to hope that someone manages to kill the Titan quickly, as there might be some hope of escape.

8) Being kicked against a tree

Petra, bless her, was an early fan favorite in Attack on Titan. A sweet girl in love with Captain Levi and a member of the Survey/Scout Corps, she was a competent, capable fighter with plenty of Titan kills.

She also worked well with her squad. However, all of that ended when Annie, in Titan form, killed her by literally kicking Petra into a tree.

The worst part was that her corpse was mostly intact, meaning that the heartbreak, anguish, and despair were still plastered onto her face as Petra died.

7) Being eaten by your own kid

No one likes to die, and no one expects to be eaten by their own child. But that's exactly what happened to Grisha Yeager, father of Eren Yeager. The most brutal part was that this was what he wanted to happen.

When he injected his son with the Titan Formula, the newly born Titan Eren needed the Attack Titan power, which currently belonged to Grisha Yeager.

So, Grisha willingly lets Eren eat him with this mind. Yikes.

6) Betrayed by friends

Nobody likes being betrayed, as it's one of the cruelest things that can happen. And it's precisely what happened to Marco in Attack on Titan.

Marco happened to overhear a few choice words during a meeting with the Warrior Trio of Annie, Bertholdt, and Reiner. He managed to put a few details together, which spelled his death.

Though they didn't want to, the Warrior Trio threw Marco to his death after stealing his gear. It was one of the most brutal deaths in anime and the series, if for the emotional damage more than anything else.

5) Being burnt to death by steam

Ever held a hand above a fire? Great, then imagine that pain by a thousand-fold, and that's basically what happened to Armin as he tried to fight the Colossal Titan. The CT can emit large amounts of steam that can scald a person's skill. To stay in it for any amount of time is extremely painful.

And to stay in it for the course of a battle is a death sentence. The result has Armin looking less like a person and more like a muscle display in a science lab.

4) Being eaten by the person you burnt to death

It's one thing to be left behind, and another is to be left behind by the only friends you ever had. Finally, it's horrible to be left behind and held captive by the people you backstabbed.

This is what happened to Bertholdt in Attack on Titan, and as he lay dying, he was given up as a meal for the recently Titanized Armin. It wasn't a pretty sight, and the poor man was left begging as Armin consumed him and took his power as a Titan Shifter.

3) Killing…well

If there's one way to set a tone, it is this. In the recently besieged district of Trost in early Attack on Titan, numerous cadets were stuck inside, cleaning the armory and preparing for the Titan invasion.

That's when one Cadet, in particular, loaded his gun and... we'll leave the rest to the video.

2) Being eaten by dogs

Faye Yeager was a sweet little girl who couldn't have been older than 10. Yet, she was subjected to one of the cruelest deaths imaginable in Attack on Titan. The younger sister of Grisha Yeager, she often followed him wherever he went.

This includes an off-limits area where two Marley soldiers were resting. Being Marley, and the two children being Eldians, the soldiers took Faye away and fed her to dogs. This sent Grisha on the path he went on and ended with Eren.

1) Being made into a drink

In a fight, no one must pull any punches. But there are times when too much is too much, even in Attack on Titan. Eren, however, has no sense of overkill, and happily demonstrated his willingness to go all out after defeating the War Hammer Titan.

After besting his foe, the Titan Shifter Laya, in combat, Eren noted that she was located in a crystal that he couldn’t break through, but crush was another story. Lifting the imprisoned Laya, there was nothing she could do as he turned her into a Titan smoothie.

Edited by Ravi Iyer