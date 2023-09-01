Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 10: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 10 p.m. JST. The episode will first air on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, it will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Boxxo, Lammis, and Hulemy work together with Michelle. While he was a young, handsome hunter, he had communication issues. However, following his mission with Lammis' group, he broke out of his shell. After a group of people attacked Michelle over his past, Lammis suggested he join the Menagerie of Fools.

Shui is set to dominate the gluttony tournament in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 10 is titled Gastric Measures.

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 10 is titled Gastric Measures. It will be released on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

The tenth episode of Reborn as a Vending Machine will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 a.m., Wednesday, September 6

Central Standard Time: 7 a.m., Wednesday, September 6

Eastern Standard Time: 8 a.m., Wednesday, September 6

British Standard Time: 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 6

Central European Time: 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 6

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 6

Philippine Standard Time: 9 p.m., Wednesday, September 6

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 6

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 10 will first be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as BS NTV and AT-X. At the same time, it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime will be available across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Recap of Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 9



Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 9, titled A Less-than-Ideal Hero, saw Lammis and Hulemy work at the maze, where they met a handsome hero named Michelle. However, it was later revealed that Michelle has a communication disorder and thus lacks confidence.

Later, when Michelle joins the group, he begins to break out of his shell. That's when some assassins come after him due to a mysterious reason linked to his past.

After they managed to defeat them, Lammis suggested Michelle join the Menagerie of Fools. Later in the episode, Lammis, Hulemy, and Boxxo return home. That's when they realized chains were cheating customers by using fake vending machines to sell their low-quality food. However, with Boxxo's return, everything was brought back to normal.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 10?



Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 10, titled Gastric Measures, will see Munami organize a gluttony tournament. While the tournament initially ran smoothly, following the arrival of Shui and his gluttonous group, the restaurant is set to be at risk of running out of food. That's when Boxxo will make his creative proposal.

