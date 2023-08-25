Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 9: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The episode will first air on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, it will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Menagerie of Fools teaming up with Boxxo to defeat Skeletitan. Boxxo used his witty plan to defeat the Skeletitan. Upon doing so, Boxxo was rewarded with a stratum coin. He sold it to Kerioyl since he already possessed another coin. Now, Boxxo was left with the option to wish for a human body.

Michelle deals with his communication disorder in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

Michelle as seen in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 9 preview (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 9 is titled A Less-than-Ideal Hero. It will be released on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

The ninth episode of Reborn as a Vending Machine will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Wednesday, August 30

Central Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, August 30

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, August 30

British Standard Time: 1 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Central European Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Boxxo and Michelle as seen in Reborn as a Vending Machine (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 9 will first be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as BS NTV and AT-X. At the same time, it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime will be available across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Recap of Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 8

Lammis as seen in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 9 preview (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 8, titled The Flame Skeletitan of the Labyrinth Stratum, saw Menagerie of Fools teaming up with Boxxo, Lammis, and Hulemy to defeat the Skeletitan. While they planned on extinguishing the stratum lord using water and ice, Boxxo used dry ice to produce carbon dioxide and stop the flames.

Following that, Boxxo influenced Lammis to drop her on the Skeletitan's head. This is how he managed to defeat the stratum lord and obtained a coin for the same. The coin was seemingly capable of granting any wish, and given that Boxxo already had a coin, he sold the second one to Kerioyl.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 9?

Lammis and Michelle as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 9 will see the introduction of a new character named Michelle, a beautiful blond swordsman who arrives at the hunter association. While he acts confident in front of others, in reality, Michelle has a communication disorder.

Boxxo realizes this and is set to have an eye on him. As for Michelle, he will accompany the Menagerie of Fools to possibly overcome his communication disorder.

