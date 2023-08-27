Who is Candice Catnipp in Bleach TYBW? Ichigo's fierce opponent, explained

In the latest episode of Bleach TYBW, the electrifying entry of Candice Catnipp, one of the Quincy girls, captivated the audience. From her fiery personality to grace, Candice has been a fascinating character with terrifying strength. The Quincy girl fought head-on against Ichigo Kurosaki, surging the entire battlefield with her electricity.

Her personality and powers couldn't help but intrigue the fans. So, who is Candice Catnipp in Bleach? Illustrated by Tite Kubo, Candice is one of the Wandenreich's Sternritters. She was bestowed the letter T for The Thunderbolt by the Quincy King, Yhwach. In the latest episode of Bleach TYBW, titled The Headless Star, Candice showcased her powers as a Quincy.

Candice Catnipp is one of the Sternritters with the designation T for The Thunderbolt in Bleach TYBW

In the episode titled The Headless Star, Candice Catnipp appeared along with the other Quincy girls. Upon entry, the Sternritter grabbed the attention of the fans by electrocuting Zaraki Kenpachi and his squad members with thunder. Since she was able to take down the Captain of the 11th Squad and its members, her power and finnesse amazed viewers.

As mentioned earlier, Candice Catnipp is one of the members of Wandenreich's Star Cross Knights or Sternritters. She is also one of the Bambies alongside Meninas, Liltotto, Giselle, and Bambietta.

Candice as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Candice is known for her short-tempered nature and fierce attitude. Even though she possesses an insurmountable level of power, Candice is a slightly reckless and impatient. This was seen in Bleach TYBW episode 8 when she charged at Ichigo Kurosaki without any proper plan.

In the Thousand Year Blood-War anime adaptation, Candice Catnipp appeared for the first time in episode 14. However, it wasn't until the latest installment that her true potential was exhibited to Bleach fans.

Candice as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

When she saw an opportunity, the Sternritter T for The Thunderbolt electrocuted a worn out Kenpachi Zaraki, who is considered one of the strongest Captains of Gotei 13, and blasted the minor-ranked Shinigamis in the vicinity. As such, it was convenient for her to have all the low-ranked Shinigamis gather at a single place so that she could electrocute them all at once.

Seeing Ichigo Kurosaki, the major threat, Candice Catnipp wanted to end the Soul Reaper all by herself and attain the glory. Following this, she summoned her Heillig Bogen or Holy Bow and shot a Galvano Blast with five gigajoules of electricity at Ichigo Kurosaki.

Candice Catnipp's Quincy abilities and her Vollstandig

In her pre-Vollstandig state, Candice was shown to be summoning thunder to electrocute her opponents. Her electrifying stance caused havoc on the battlefield and ended many Shinigami lives. Notably, Candice was designated with the Schrift T for The Thunderbolt.

So, with her Schrift, Candice can control and project bolts of lightning at ease. Her thunderbolts are also capable of eliminating a bulk of low-ranked Shinigamis. Moreover, she was able to incapacitate Zaraki Kenpachi, albeit the 11th Division Captain was worn out from his last battle.

Candice fires Galvano Blast (Image via Pierrot)

Surging with electricity, Candice could use her Quincy bow (Heilig Bogen) to fire spirit arrows (Heilig Pfeil) or Galvano Blast imbued with 5 gigajoules of electricity. Besides, the Quincy girl's Vollstandig, Barbarriel (Thunder of God), enhances the power of her Schrift to an extreme degree.

In this form, Candice gains six lightning bolt-like wings behind. Her entire body surges with electricity and she gains a Heiligenschein above her head. She can also pull out her lightning-shaped wings from her back and use them as swords. Additionally, Candice can throw her swords as Galvano javelin.

Candice gathers lightning for electrocution (Image via Pierrot)

Using Sklaverei, a basic Quincy technique, allows her to enhance the powers of her Barbarriel even further. So, she gathers the reishi particles from the surrounding environment to build up energy.

Candice then points her arm upward and generates a column of electricity. She concentrates the high voltage of electricity around her arm before throwing it at her foe. This technique is known as Electrocution and causes a massive blast that can turn her opponent into dust. Interestingly, Ichigo Kurosaki had to counter this technique with his Getsuga Jujisho in Bleach TYBW.

