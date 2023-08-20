Bleach TYBW episode 20: Yachiru vs Guenael commences and Kenpachi reveals his Shikai against Gremmy Thoumeaux

Bleach TYBW episode 20, titled, I Am The Edge was released on August 19, 2023. Produced by Studio Pierrot, the episode entertained the audience with high-octane action sequences and captivating animation quality.

The animation studio has quite dexterously brought alive one of the iconic moments of the Thousand Year Blood War arc. The fascinating episode picked up the events of the previous episode and featured Yachiru Kusajishi versus the Sternritter Guenael Lee.

However, the highlight of the episode was Kenpachi Zaraki, as he faced Gremmy Thoumeaux, the Sternritter 'V' for Visionary, and unleashed his Shikai Nozarashi. The 11th Division Captain's monstrous strength and insatiable desire to cut down anything thrown at him found an ideal opponent in Gremmy.

Bleach TYBW episode 20 highlights

Lieutenant of the 11th Division, Yachiru Kusajishi takes on the Sternritter Guenael Lee and releases her Shikai, Sanpo Keijun

Bleach TYBW episode 20 kicked off following the events of the previous episode and saw Yachiru Kusajishi taking on the Sternritter Guenael Lee. The Sternritter's Vanishing Point schrift allowed him to erase his existence from the sight, as well as from the mind of his opponents.

As a result, neither Isane nor Yachiru could figure out what was happening to them. However, the 11th Division lieutenant's instinct helped her to keep up with the Sternritter.

Guenael Lee as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 20 (Image via Pierrot)

Yachiru then went on to explain that it was important to trust her instincts. Whenever her Captain, Zaraki, found people with such instincts, he couldn't resist slaying them. Since Zaraki wasn't present, Yachiru wondered if she could slay the Sternritter.

She then unsheathed her Zanpakuto and slashed Guenael Lee in Bleach TYBW episode 20. Yachiru described her sword as a Copycat. She mentioned that there were copycats on the front and the back of her sword. As a result, her sword would strike its opponent whether they dodged it or not.

Finally, with the command 'Come on Out,' Yachiru released her Shikai, Sanpo Keijun. Upon releasing her Shikai, two hollow-looking creatures materialized and stood beside Yachiru. It seemed like they mimicked her movements, and slashed the Sternritter. Isane Kotetsu was bewildered by Yachiru's Shikai and noticed that her sword hadn't changed its form.

Gremmy as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

However, the next incident took everyone by surprise as a short, yellow-haired Sternritter named Gremmy appeared and obliterated Guenael Lee. He also mentioned that Guenael was nothing more than a figment of his imagination.

Gremmy was the original Sternritter who possessed the Schrift 'V' for Visionary. In other words, anything that he imagined was realized. That's how he killed Rose and Kensei inside the barrier and turned Yachiru's bones into cookies.

Kenpachi appears and takes on Gremmy Thoumeaux

In Bleach TYBW episode 20, Kenpachi Zaraki made an emphatic return to save Yachiru. Upon his arrival, Isane Kotetsu asked him about Unohana. Zaraki paused and replied that Unohana was no more because he killed her.

He even asked Isane to kill him if she felt angst. Even though the 4th Division lieutenant was devastated, she was also glad that Kenpachi succeeded Retsu's title as the Kenpachi.

Gremmy as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Gremmy Thoumeaux was elated to face a strong opponent like Kenpachi Zaraki. So, he set up a stone fort stage to welcome Zaraki and then went on to explain how his powers work.

According to Gremmy, his Visionary turns his fantasy into reality. He could also materialize anything that he desired with the power of his imagination. Moreover, he also called himself the 'strongest sternritter.'

Kenpachi Zaraki in Bleach TYBW episode 20 (Image via Pierrot)

Zaraki then lunged at Gremmy and tried to cut him down. However, the Sternritter imagined that he possessed a body stronger than steel. But nothing could faze Zaraki, as he still managed to cut through Gremmy. As a Kenpachi, there was nothing that he couldn't cut down.

Gremmy then quickly regenerated his wounds by simply imagining that they didn't exist in the first place. Emphatically, he told Zaraki that he would kill him without lifting a finger.

Kenpachi cuts through Gremmy's lava in Bleach TYBW episode 20 (Image via Pierrot)

With the power of his Visionary, Gremmy materialized lava and attacked Kenpachi, who quickly deflected it with his sword. Upon seeing Yachiru not escaping, Kenpachi wondered what was wrong with her.

The Sternritter then explained in Bleach TYBW episode 20 that he had turned her bones into cookies with the power of his imagination. As Zaraki lunged at him once again, Gremmy materialized water in the air and trapped him. The Sternritter then tried to trap Zaraki and Yachiru within a giant crevice, but he was unsuccessful.

Gremmy firing weapons in Bleach TYBW episode 20 (Image via Pierrot)

As the battle progressed in Bleach TYBW episode 20, Gremmy was overcome by an immense urge to crush Kenpachi. He manifested modern weaponry, created a steel dome, and tried to kill Zaraki. However, the Shinigami's sheer strength and resilience were too much for him to handle.

The Sternritter then created a clone of himself and said that he could also create living beings with his Visionary. With his clone manifested, Gremmy's power of imagination was also doubled.

A meteorite manifested by Gremmy in Bleach TYBW episode 20 (Image via Pierrot)

He then materialized a giant meteorite within the Seireitei and posed an uphill task for Zaraki. However, being the Kenpachi, the 11th Division Captain was elated to find something worth cutting down.

Zaraki charged at the meteor and released his Shikai Nozarashi with the command 'Nome' or 'Drink,' and cut down the meteorite with ease. A short sequence of Zaraki's past with Yachiru was also seen in Bleach TYBW episode 20.

Kenpachi's Shikai Nozarashi (Image via Pierrot)

Gremmy Thoumeaux called Zaraki a monster, but the former claimed that there was nothing that his sword couldn't cut. So, to nullify Zaraki's sword, Gremmy created more clones and materialized a void of space to throw him inside it.

However, to his horror, the Shinigami was able to survive even the extreme conditions of space. The Sternritter began to see Zaraki as an absolute monster. So, Gremmy realized that in order to defeat him, he had to possess a power stronger than him.

Gremmy's self-destruction (Image via Pierrot)

While the Sternritter could perfectly surmise the monstrous power of Zaraki, he couldn't imagine a body that could contain it, and as a result, he lost the battle against him.

Conclusion

Gremmy's brain in Bleach TYBW episode 20 (Image via Pierrot)

In Bleach TYBW episode 20, the Sternritter 'V' for Visionary, Gremmy Thoumeaux lost because of his own imagination. He turned Zaraki into a monster inside his head, and that monster eventually defeated him.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Gremmy's body was also a figment of his imagination. His real self was just a brain inside a container that had no other ability than to imagine.

The episode finally ended with the poem recited by Candice Catnipp for the next episode, titled The Headless Star.

"Stuck by thunder, you're on your knees. That is my desire," she said.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

