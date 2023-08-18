One Punch Man mangaka confirms release date for chapter 191

One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata has confirmed that the manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 191, is set to be released on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Fans were expecting the upcoming chapter to be released next week, but it looks like they will have to wait for a few weeks.

The previous chapter saw Child Emperor changing his hero name and transferring to the Neo Heroes. In the meantime, Zombieman was hoping to get his limiter removed by Dr. Genus. As for the Hero Association, Sweet Mask was planning to create the perfect hero, while McCoy was planning to betray the establishment.

One Punch Man mangaka announces chapter 191 release date amid Obon holiday

On Friday, August 18, 2023, One Punch Man Mangaka Yusuke Murata announced the new release date for the manga's upcoming chapter. One Punch Man Chapter 191 is set to be released on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

As revealed by the mangaka, the Tonari no Young Jump magazine is set to be on a break next week for the Obon holiday. Hence, the manga's next chapter will arrive in the magazine's next issue, which will be released two weeks later on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

What to expect from chapter 191?

The manga's chapter 191 will mostly see more heroes from the Hero Association join the Neo Heroes alongside Wild Emperor (formerly Child Emperor). Wild Emperor's transfer will likely act as a trigger for more heroes to make the switch.

As revealed by the original webcomic, Metal Bat and Superalloy Darkshine will join Wild Emperor in the Neo Heroes. Thus, the next chapter could focus on either hero as they decide to make the switch. That said, Yusuke Murata could choose to transfer some other heroes by his own decision.

Otherwise, the upcoming chapter may also focus on the Neo Heroes executives. The previous chapter saw McCoy speaking with a person called Ryumon. As evident from his outfit, he was part of the Neo Heroes. However, he was mixed up with McCoy over some illegal activities.

Additionally, the manga panel showed some characters' silhouettes behind Ryumon. Thus, fans can expect to learn more about them in the upcoming chapter. That said, there is a good possibility that they are monsters who are part of Ryumon's schemes for hero gambling.

