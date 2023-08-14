One Punch Man chapter 191: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Fans have been highly anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 191. After the Child Emperor switched sides with the Neo Heroes and changed his identity, fans want to know which other heroes will follow him. While the manga creator, Yusuke Murata, is yet to give an update about the upcoming chapter's release date, the manga chapters do get published biweekly.

So, the same can be expected for the next chapter.

The previous chapter saw Child Emperor changing his hero name and joining the Neo Heroes. As the Hero Association tried to tackle any such future transfers, Sweet Mask proposed to create the perfect hero.

Elsewhere, Zombieman wanted Dr. Genus to help remove his limiter. Meanwhile, McCoy was seen planning to betray the Hero Association.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

New Neo Heroes may get announced in One Punch Man chapter 191

Expected release date, time, and where to read

Superalloy Darkshine as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering One Punch Man manga's general schedule of bi-weekly releases, one can expect One Punch Man chapter 191 to be released on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The manga usually does not stay off its release schedule. However, if there is any change to the schedule, the series mangaka Yusuke Murata informs the same to his fan through his Twitter account.

McCoy as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 191 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in Japanese. While international fans can also access the same, there is no option for switching languages. Thus, to read the manga with official English translations, fans will have to wait a week for Viz Media's official website to release the chapter in English.

A recap of One Punch Man chapter 190

Wild Emperor as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 190, titled Scheme, saw Child Emperor realizing that the alternate interpretation of his hero name was embarrassing. Hence, he decided to change it, following which, he joined the Neo Heroes. Elsewhere, Zombieman, who had found out about Saitama, went to Dr. Genus and asked him to help him remove his limiter.

After Child Emperor left the Hero Association, the board was left worried about other members who could switch sides. That's when Sweet Mask proposed the idea to create the image of the perfect hero - Saitama.

While the board seemed doubtful about the proposal, Director McCoy could be seen planning to betray the association and join the Neo Heroes.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 191?

Ryumon as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 191 will most likely see the manga chapter reveal who were the mysterious characters, whose silhouettes were shown behind Ryumon. With this, fans may get a better idea of Neo Heroes's organizational structure.

Elsewhere, fans may also learn about the other Hero Association heroes who decide on joining the Neo Heroes.

Hence, the next chapter could focus on Metal Bat and Superalloy Darkshine as both of them were revealed to have joined the Neo Heroes, alongside Child Emperor in the original webcomic.

