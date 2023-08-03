One Punch Man chapter 190: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Fans have been highly anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 190. After Atomic Samurai mistook King as the strongest swordsman, fans were left wondering what would happen next. While the manga creator, Yusuke Murata, is yet to give an update about the upcoming chapter, the manga chapters do get published biweekly. Thus, the same can be expected for the next chapter.

The previous chapter saw Atomic Samurai trying to fight King to test his strength. After King managed to cancel the fight, Atomic Samurai proposed his apple-cutting test. King was too tired to move. Thus, he did not even unsheath the sword. This made Atomic Samurai believe that King was too fast for him to observe anything.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

Neo Heroes might get publically announced in One Punch Man chapter 190

Expected release date, time, and where to read

Considering One Punch Man manga's general schedule of bi-weekly releases, one can expect One Punch Man chapter 190 to be released on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The manga usually does not stay off its release schedule. However, if there is some change, mangaka Yusuke Murata does inform the same to his fans through his Twitter account.

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 190 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in Japanese. International fans can also access the same, but they will have to wait a week for Viz Media's official website to release the chapter with an English translation.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 189

One Punch Man chapter 189, titled Blade Test, saw Atomic Samurai challenge King for a fight. As they reached an open field, King managed to convince Atomic Samurai to cancel it. That said, Atomic Samurai still wanted to test King's strength. Thus, he proposed the apple-cutting test.

King accepted the test and sat down to do it. However, he was too tired to unsheathe the sword. Hence, he ended up placing back the sword the way it was and walked away. Atomic Samurai, who witnessed this event, was shocked as he perceived that King was too fast for him to observe any moments. Hence, he thought him to be a superior swordsman, following which, he went to train himself.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 190?

One Punch Man chapter 190 will most likely see the initiation of the Neo Heroes. With that, the association will finally be made known to the citizens. Additionally, fans may also see Child Emperor, Metal Bat, and Superalloy Darkshine leave the Hero Association and join the Neo Heroes. This could strike a lot of panic within the Hero Association's ranks.

Meanwhile, the chapter could also focus on Saitama and Genos as the Demon Cyborg planned to move next to Saitama. Thus, the next chapter could be a chapter filled with gag moments.

