One Punch Man chapter 189: King's strength test spurs Atomic Samurai to get stronger

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 189, fans got to see Atomic Samurai test King's strength. While King managed to avoid fighting the hero, he could not avoid Atomic Samurai's apple test. That said, his mere incapability to unsheathe the sword left Atomic Samurai with a whole other misunderstanding.

The previous chapter focused on Atomic Samurai's disciples as they tried to look for clues about Sweet Mask's real identity. Following that, they joined their master in search of King. Given that Atomic Samurai was yet to see King fight with his own eyes, he wanted to test the hero's strength himself.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 189: King avoids Atomic Samurai's attempts to test his strength

King in One Punch Man chapter 189 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 189, titled Blade Test, opened with Atomic Samurai spotting King at a sushi restaurant. Just as he was about to challenge "The Strongest Man on Earth," King became nervous and happened to start the "King Engine."

This led Atomic Samurai to believe that King was ready to fight him. While King did try to stop the fight from happening, he mistakenly spurred on the fight.

Following that, King and Atomic Samurai faced off against each other outside. As Atomic Samurai waited for King to make the first move, King's stance left onlookers convinced that he was filled with killing intent. Seeing that King wasn't making any move, Atomic Samurai proceeded to attack him, which is when the former stopped him.

King in One Punch Man chapter 189 (Image via Shueisha)

King made up a cosmic excuse, stating how their fight that day could lead to a lot of casualties. Hence, he tried to walk away from the fight. While Atomic Samurai accepted King's request to not fight, he asked him to cut an apple.

The hero wanted to decipher King's strength using the apple test. King accepted the request and proceeded to take the test, however, he ended up placing the sword back down, without even unsheathing it.

Being afraid of getting caught, King simply walked away from the field. However, instead of trying to stop him, Atomic Samurai was left shocked by what he saw. Despite his skills, he failed to see King unsheathe the sword. Moreover, even the apple wasn't cut.

Atomic Samurai in One Punch Man chapter 189 (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, he was convinced that King was so quick with his swordsmanship that, similar to Nichirin, he was also able to cut between the atoms of the apple, leaving no damage on the apple.

Additionally, he concluded that the reason he could not see the sword get unsheathed was because of King's speed.

Upon coming to this conclusion, Atomic Samurai accepted his defeat and decided to train and become stronger. Thus, he invited his disciples to join him in the same.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 189

One Punch Man chapter 189 saw King mistakenly fool Atomic Samurai to believe that he was a much better swordsman than him. Given that Atomic Samurai went to train with his disciples, fans can expect him to return with enhanced skills in the future.

However, fans may have to wait sometime before they get to see him showcase his new array of skills.

