The highly-anticipated One Punch Man chapter 189 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. The officially English translation will be made available a week later on Thursday, August, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will likely see Atomic Samurai come up with a plan to learn about King's unfathomable power, but there's a slim chance that the two characters will get to fight.

In the previous chapter, three disciples of Atomic Samurai were seen questioning Sweet Mask's real identity and investigating him. Meanwhile, Atomic Samurai also managed to locate King in that chapter and wanted to test his own strength against the hero, as King was the strongest man on Earth.

Atomic Samurai will likely put King's strength to the test in One Punch Man chapter 189

Release date, time, and where to read

One Punch Man chapter 189 will be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available in its original version at midnight, but fans will have to wait a couple of hours for the English translation of the chapter.

The English translation of chapter 189 will be available on Viz Media for worldwide fans to enjoy. The raw version of the chapter in Japanese can be found on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website.

One Punch Man chapter 188 recap

One Punch Man chapter 188 saw the three disciples of Atomic Samurai: Bushidrill, Iaian, and Okamaitachi, looking for information on Sweet Mask. Iaian, in his last battle, noticed a beast inside Sweet Mask who was trying to change into a human with a heart. It prompted them to suspect the motives of their target and question his real identity.

On the other hand, Atomic Samurai was seen in the chapter with Nichirin, Shido, and Yuta. He revealed his new goals by stating that he wished to fight against the supposed strongest man on Earth, King. Later, while going out to a sushi restaurant for food with Bushidrill, Iaian, and Okamaitachi, he spotted King and approached to talk to him.

Saitama and Genos were seen returning to Saitama's when, on the way, they spotted Forte providing food for Overgrown Rover and Black Sperm. Given their history, Black Sperm decided to hide, fearing that Genos would instantly recognize him, which would probably lead to him getting killed.

Genos approached Forte and asked him to move out of his room so that he could take that room and stay next to Saitama. It was more of an order than a request, and it helped Genos finally implement a viable solution to his housing problem of living next to his mentor.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 189?

One Punch Man chapter 189 will most likely see Atomic Samurai devise some sort of test to gauge King's strength. There is very little chance that the two of them will get into a serious fight because that would lead to King's cover being blown. Thus, he will try to come to an arrangement with the Atomic Samurai.

One Punch Man chapter 189 will also likely see the three disciples of Atomic Samurai: Bushidrill, Iaian, and Okamaitachi, investigate further to figure out Sweet Mask's true identity and learn why his presence felt so beast-like.

