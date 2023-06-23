One Punch Man: Is Tornado of Terror stronger than Saitama? Explained

One Punch Man features a range of characters who not only vary in terms of abilities but also are of different power levels. There are classifications of heroes based on their power levels and their competence, with S-class containing the best heroes that the association has to offer. Holding the second rank in that category is none other than the Tornado of Hell, also known as Tatsumaki. She might be quite small in appearance, she is arguably one of the strongest characters in this series.

There is only one hero who ranks above her and that is Blast. That being said, fans have often wondered if the Tornado of Terror is stronger than Saitama. Is the Heroes Association ranking an accurate representation of the power hierarchy?

This article tries to understand the answers to the aforementioned questions. It even compares some of their feats displayed in the manga to gain a deeper understanding of their overall power levels.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man manga chapters.

One Punch Man: Comparing Saitama and Tatsumaki’s feats in the series to determine the stronger hero

Is the Tornado of Terror stronger than Saitama? The answer to that is no, the Tornado of Terror is not stronger than Saitama, the protagonist of the show.

However, before getting into the feats displayed by the characters, there are two important points in the manga that explain why Saitama would emerge victorious if the two fought seriously. The narrator in the manga stated that Saitama has limitless potential. Such a statement was never made for Tatsumaki and therefore, it is safe to assume that her potential is finite.

Secondly, the Caped Baldy also showed constant growth as a fighter. His physical capabilities were constantly getting better as time progressed. Such a thing has not been stated for Tatsumaki. There is no doubt that she is capable of growing as a fighter too.

However, it is important to note that the rate of growth can determine the overall strength of the character. That is why Saitama is far superior compared to Tatsumaki.

Some of Saitama’s strongest feats in One Punch Man

Sitama’s abilities surpass the very laws of physics and logic. During the Monsters Association arc, Saitama destroyed an entire planet just by sneezing. While fighting Garou, the latter used portals to transport himself from one point to another. The Caped Baldy managed to kick the portal, something that isn’t even tangible, and managed to destroy Garou.

He also managed to survive a nuclear attack launched by Garou after receiving a partial power-up from God. Garou also created a portal that should have sent Saitama straight to the sun, but he managed to fart just in time, which pushed him in Earth’s direction. Additionally, this guy managed to perform one of the most overpowered and outrageous moves that no one has done in One Punch Man so far - travel back in time.

Tatsumaki’s feat in the One Punch Man series

Tatsumaki was so strong that she was able to keep up with the likes of Psykos and Orochi in their fused state. She was able to move boulders that are the size of meteors onto the target. Her telekinetic powers allowed her life in the entire Monster Association base.

She even managed to neutralize an attack by the same enemy which had the potential to cut the Earth’s surface. She was able to destroy a majority of the fused monster’s body despite being badly beaten up and bruised. That being said, her feats cannot be compared to the likes of Saitama, who is the superior fighter in this case.

