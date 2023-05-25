One Punch Man: Why a Tatsumaki & Saitama relationship is possible in the future

The One Punch Man manga seems to have excited the entire fanbase for a plethora of reasons. A big reason for this manga’s rise in popularity is that it is entering a new story arc. However, that’s not the only thing going on for the manga, as the series also features some character development.

At the time of this article’s writing, there aren’t any canonical pairs in the One Punch Man series. However, quite a few people pair Saitama with the Tornado sisters. The recent chapters hinted at the possibility of Saitama receiving a love interest during the series.

There is reason to believe that the Caped Baldy could end up with someone like Tatsumaki, especially after noticing the chain of events during their fight. Analyzing some of the recent chapters from the Psychic Sisters arc could help us understand why Saitama could potentially be in a romantic relationship with Tatsumaki.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man could feature Saitama and Tatsumaki as a couple in future

Toward the end of the Psychic Sisters arc, we saw a huge fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki. The second-rank S-class hero thought she could easily beat him, but that wasn’t the case. She pushed herself during this fight and realized how strong the Caped Baldy was.

Fans started to ship these characters when Saitama held Tatsumaki close and fled from the building that belonged to the Heroes Association. He wanted to take Tatsumaki to an open area for a fight.

Things got a lot more interesting when the fight was concluded. We know that Tatsumaki was always closed off and never relied on anyone. She was always serious and never even smiled. However, things changed towards the end of the fight.

When she looked at Saitama, she was reminded of Blast, the only hero she believed in. What shocked everyone and the One Punch Man fans was that Tatsumaki listened to someone’s opinion. This was something she had never done before. Saitama also believed in her and told her she’d be a great hero if she was just a little conscious about her surroundings.

Given Tatsumaki’s past, it is difficult for someone like her to open up to people. However, it seems like Saitama could be the one person she can confide in. As the One Punch Man story progresses, she might eventually understand Saitama’s power levels and could even acknowledge him as a strong hero.

Another instance that fans pointed out was McCoy’s comment on Tatsumaki’s mood. He remarked that she was in a good mood off-late, and this was a subtle hint to the fanbase about the small possibility that Saitama and Tatsumaki could be in a romantic relationship in the future.

Esteban @EstG181

WHAT WAS SUCH A GREAT CHAPTER OMG



lil bro give her a HEADPAT WTF

#opm #OnePunchMan #saitama #tatsumaki SPOILERS BTWWHAT WAS SUCH A GREAT CHAPTER OMGlil bro give her a HEADPAT WTF SPOILERS BTW WHAT WAS SUCH A GREAT CHAPTER OMGlil bro give her a HEADPAT WTF#opm #OnePunchMan #saitama #tatsumaki https://t.co/57YccoAiKZ

With that said, it is important to note that this is a theory, and the two are not in a romantic relationship at the moment. We urge fans to wait for the One Punch Man series to confirm this theory in the future.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

