One Punch Man webcomic sheds light on the sensitive state of Heroes Association

The One Punch Man webcomic is progressing quite well, and the Neo Heroes arc is also underway. The current situation is quite sensitive, as the Heroes Association is faced with a danger like no other before. Their errors in judgment, poor financial decisions, and moral depravity have put the organization's very survival in jeopardy.

The Heroes Association has done a good job mitigating threats by hiring some of the strongest heroes known to mankind. However, a recent string of events led to pro-heroes questioning a lot of things, including their loyalty to the organization.

The One Punch Man webcomic has brought attention to the current mindset of pro heroes. There is a lot of concern, and with the emergence of a new organization, the Heroes Association's days currently appear to be numbered.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man webcomic.

One Punch Man webcomic: Heroes such as Child Emperor, Dr. Bofoi, and Superalloy Darkshine are on edge

The Heroes Association built a lavish building and had A-class heroes residing there. Each of the houses in this complex was sold at auction to the highest bidder. They also took part in an illegal deal where they decided to give Psykos away to Tsukuyomi for a large sum of money.

However, people lost their trust, and the donors weren’t happy with how the organization was utilizing resources. More importantly, the heroes themselves are in a terrible state of mind, which can be seen in chapter 107 of the One Punch Man webcomic.

Superalloy Darkshine's insecurity seen in One Punch Man webcomic (Image via ONE)

In this chapter, we saw Superalloy Darkshine training in an isolated room. He is known for his incredible strength and is an important asset to the Heroes Association. Despite that, he showed fear and insecurity. The fight against Garou destroyed his morale, and he is no longer confident in his own abilities. Meanwhile, the Child Emperor is on edge.

He is extremely infuriated by the fact that both Blast and Dr. Bofoi do not show up when help is needed the most. These are people he respects immensely. However, their lack of contribution has frustrated him.

Child Emperor is frustrated with adults in the organization (Image via ONE)

Angered, he attempts to take matters into his own hands. While working on a vehicle that resembled a spaceship, the Child Emperor confessed that he would surpass all the S-class heroes. He is convinced that no adult would lend a hand in times of trouble, which is why he aims to become the strongest S-class hero.

According to Chapter 107 of the One Punch Man webcomic, there is only one person Atomic Samurai acknowledges: Silver Fang. However, they took the decision to retire from the Heroes Association and train the younger generation to become capable heroes.

Atomic Samurai contemplates on joining the new organization (Image via ONE)

Naturally, Atomic Samurai was not happy about this situation. He thought about a conversation he had with a scout who was from the Neo Heroes organization.

Final Thoughts

With all this happening behind the scenes, the Heroes Association is on the verge of being replaced. Not only are the pro heroes being approached by Neo Heroes, but the donors are migrating to the new organization. It will be interesting to see whether or not Neo Heroes can take over the country and replace the previously existing organization.

Stay tuned for more One Punch Man anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

