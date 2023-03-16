One Punch Man: Does Tatsumaki like Saitama? Explained

Tatsumaki and Saitama have been the topic of discussion among One Punch Man fans owing to the recent set of chapters that were released by Yusuke Murata.

One of the reasons why this series is popular is owing to its humor due to the interaction that takes place between multiple characters. The strongest character in the series has the most nonchalant attitude and when he interacts with the likes of Speed-o-sound Sonic, the result is hilarious.

Since there was a small fraction of the fanbase that also read the webcomic as and when chapters were released, Saitama x Tatsumaki ship didn’t gain much traction. However, now that Murata is currently releasing chapters from the Psychic Sisters Arc, the fanbase can’t help but wonder if the Rank 2 hero, Tatsumaki, likes the Caped Baldy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man series.

One Punch Man: Understanding whether or not Tatsumaki likes the Caped Baldy

Tatsumaki and Saitama in one of the recent chapters (Image via Twitter/@matteme23)

The fanbase can get carried away when they ship two characters and this is not just the case with One Punch Man. Tatsumaki has always been independent and hated conversing with anyone. She is also quite proud, brash, and confident in her abilities, making her difficult to mingle with.

The first ever interaction that took place with these two characters led to Saitama saying, “What’s with this sassy lost child?” Fans found their interaction quite hilarious, and since then, they have waited for the duo to interact on screen again.

In one of the recent manga chapters, Tatsumaki intercepted Psykos and Fubuki and turned quite violent during the heated exchange. Saitama intervened and provoked the Rank 2 hero to take the fight away from the buildings.

A much-awaited interaction took place between the two characters, but there was nothing that suggested Tatsumaki has romantic feelings for Saitama. Her temper towards the Caped Baldy didn’t change, and in fact, she only grew angry as he continued resisting her attacks.

One Punch Man fans might argue that Tatsumaki is a typical Tsundere who refuses to show her true feelings and often retorts with anger. However, this time, her anger only increased as he called one of the strongest psychics, a midget. There is clear evidence that the Tornado of Terror, Tatsumaki, has romantic feelings toward the protagonist of the series.

Fubuki's reaction to Saitama calling himself her acquaintance (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha)

So far, there isn’t any interaction that could even remotely show any romantic interest between the two. Therefore, it is quite clear that Tatsumaki does not like Saitama and fans will have to wait for the rest of the webcomic chapters to be released to see if the relationship develops further.

That being said, it is noteworthy to mention that Fubuki x Saitama ship makes a lot more sense in One Punch Man. Fubuki has a great deal of admiration for the Caped Baldy and her reaction to Saitama calling him her acquaintance could suggest Fubuki’s potential romantic feelings towards him.

However, this is clearly speculation and only time will tell if the Caped Baldy will ever become a part of a canonical romantic relationship in the series.

