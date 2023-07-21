One Punch Man chapter 189: Major spoilers to expect

One Punch Man chapter 189 is going to be an interesting chapter if Murata sensei does a faithful adaptation of the webcomic. Readers are in for a treat as this chapter will not only focus on Atomic Samurai but also on the fan-favorite S-class hero, King. This is the same hero who has managed to fake his strength and abilities from everyone except Saitama.

The sheer tension in the air, when he is on screen, is one of the many reasons why fans absolutely love King in this series. In case fans wish to read the webcomic chapter to get a headstart on chapter 189, they can pick up chapter 109 of the One Punch Man webcomic which is written and illustrated by ONE.

The entire fanbase is eagerly awaiting the release of the chapter, and this is the perfect time to take a look at some of the key moments that they can expect in the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man webcomic and manga chapters.

One Punch Man chapter 189 will focus on Atomic Samurai and King

The latest manga chapter of One Punch Man ended with Atomic Samurai and his disciples eating sushi at a restaurant. It was at this stage that he encountered King and the two were rather standoff-ish in their interaction. This left the fanbase anxious as Atomic Samurai could potentially know the truth about King.

In chapter 189 of One Punch Man, Atomic Samurai will challenge King to a duel in order to gauge his strength. Atomic Samurai will confess that he hadn’t seen King fight ever, which raised some suspicions. Naturally, his disciples aren’t a fan of this idea since they don’t want to see their master get hurt.

According to them, the S-class rank 7 hero, King is known to be the strongest man on the planet. However, Atomic Samurai is stern and rather pushy in his approach and doesn’t take no for an answer in the webcomic chapter. King obliges and steps outside.

Naturally, King was so afraid that his body was shaking. At first, Atomic Samurai’s disciples thought that King was filled with openings. Their opinions quickly changed upon their observation. They perceived his fear as King throwing countless feints in order to trick his opponent.

King avoiding the confrontation by blaming it on an absurd phenomenon (Image via ONE)

In order to stop the fight, King crafts a bluff in chapter 109 of the One Punch Man webcomic. Here he talks about some absurd phenomenon and calls it the Dolzenabring Reaction which then confuses Atomic Samurai and his disciples. Just when he thinks he dodged a bullet, Atomic Samurai asks him to cut the apple with his sword. King barely manages to hold on to the sword, let alone slice it.

King attempts to cut the apple (Image via ONE)

Atomic Samurai was fooled and he thought that he was unable to perceive his movements. Upon observing the apple, he assumed that King’s slice was on a cellular level which is why the apple wasn’t cut into pieces. He was worried that King had surpassed the Atomic Slash, his most prized technique, and he admitted defeat. He confessed that this was no time to test their comrades and that he was humiliated by King’s technique. King proceeded to walk away unharmed once again.

