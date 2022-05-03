5 most likable characters in One Punch Man (& 5 who nobody wants to see)

Powered by great, original ideas, One Punch Man is a show that has become mainstream without compromising the humor and the plot. A large number of characters have been introduced throughout the course of this series. While some are outrageously powerful and funny, others are feeble and easily agitated.

Here we list 5 characters who get all the love and 5 who tend to be ignored.

5 One Punch Man characters who are extremely well-liked

5) Silver Fang

Despite the fact that Bang looks like a serious person, he is actually playful. When a Dragon-level meteor hits Z-City, his typical placid attitude is on display. He likes to be referred to as "Bang" rather than "Silver Fang," unlike most other heroes. He is also disturbed by the Hero Association's destructive and unhealthy hero culture, which he conveys to Atomic Samurai during their fishing expedition.

4) Garou

Garou, as seen in One Punch Man (image via Studio J.C Staff)

As an adversary, Garou is confident, vengeful, and motivated by a strong loathing for the heroes. He will attack anybody who insults him, and exalts himself to such an extent that he threatens those in positions of authority including the heroes and Sitch. He made it clear that any Hero Association member or lower-ranked hero who comes into contact with him will be attacked.

3) Mumen Rider

Mumen Rider never gives up during a battle, irrespective of the opponent. He is a tenacious warrior who refuses to back down even if he knows he has little chance of succeeding. He is always prepared to risk his life to save innocent people from evil. This attribute makes him one of the most likable characters in One Punch Man.

2) Saitama

Saitama, as seen in One Punch man (image via Studio Madhouse)

One Punch Man's Saitama is an observer of the world. Even the most formidable adversaries are no match for him, and as a result, he takes his heroic duties lightly and longs for an adversary who would push him to his limits. He's in a state of self-imposed identity crisis and believes that his capacity to experience any emotions has waned significantly because of the dearth of good opponents. Anticlimactic confrontations are common because of his attitude and overwhelming strength.

1) Genos

Genos is a character who takes himself very seriously and is almost never seen cracking jokes. Saitama is a continual source of inspiration for him as he strives to become a better person. Genos has been devoted to Saitama since becoming his pupil.

While Genos admires and aspires to be like Saitama, it doesn't stop him from voicing his irritation and amazement at the routine training that Saitama goes through in order to acquire his abilities. Genos is unquestionably one of the show's most popular characters.

5 annoying One Punch Man characters who aren't so well-liked

5) Tongue stretcher

His fascination with reptiles led him to become the mysterious Tongue Stretcher. Like other chameleon-esque creatures, the Tongue Stretcher has huge eyes, a lengthy tongue, and a tail. He preyed on young girls mercilessly, and was finally brought to justice when the King's strongest hero forced him to submit and plead for his life.

4) Ball Chinned Kid

Ball chinned guy, (image via Studio Madhouse)

In many ways, the massive cleft chin of the Ball-Chinned Kid defines the character. He is a small lad with dark hair and a slender build. A white T-shirt, orange trousers and blue sneakers complete the look.

During Crablante's slumber, the Ball-Chinned Kid used a permanent marker to scrawl indecent images on the monster. He is also vain and frets about his appearance in the riskiest of circumstances.

3) Flashy flash

Flashy Flash is not exactly an amicable character. At the beginning of the meeting, he stepped in to start the debate and break up the quarrel between Metal Bat and Tatsumaki. Furthermore, he comes out as very arrogant, asking low rank heroes to back off and let him take care of the Mysterious Being since they are weak and may inadvertently inflict collateral damage on him. He is also too self-confident.

2) Atomic Samurai

Atomic samurai, as seen in One Punch man (image via Studio Madhouse)

Atomic Samurai declined to give Saitama a handshake, informing him that he is only concerned with and recognizes the powerful and promising to provide a true handshake. The fact that he's middle-aged seems to bother him, too.

He also has a hard time dealing with people labeling his followers as weak. Despite his arrogance, he shows respect for others.

1) King

For a while, King from One Punch Man seemed to be a formidable hero whose place in the S-Class pecking order was really weakening his actual abilities. King, in reality, is merely a regular guy who has been using Saitama's heroics to mask his own lack of talent. He is not exactly lovable, yet the whole situation seemed hysterical after this discovery, which is a testament to the genius behind his story.

