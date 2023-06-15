One Punch Man chapter 186: Genos invites Saitama to the Neo Heroes

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 186, we saw Genos evaluating his strength with Saitama. Following his new upgrades, he wanted to see how he fared against his master. Soon after, he explained to him about the Neo Heroes and invited him to join the same.

In the previous chapter, several heroes were trying to deal with the aftermath of the last battle. While Tanktop Master dealt with the loss of members from his group, Superalloy Darkshine was trying to deal with his depression. Meanwhile, Genos received some new upgrades from Dr Kuseno and tried them out on a Dragon-level monster, Forest King.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 186: Genos evaluates his strength with Saitama

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 186

One Punch Man chapter 186, titled Turning Point, opened with Genos visiting Saitama's new residence in A-city. While the place was much smaller than Saitama's previous home, Genos planned to stay with him. As his disciple, he wanted to closely monitor his day-to-day activities.

Soon after, Genos asked Saitama for a sparring match as he needed to test his strength. Saitama gladly agreed, and they went outside in an open space. There, Genos activated his new technique - Lightning Core and launched himself toward Saitama. The attack caused Saitama to close his eyes. Upon seeing that his master was not too cautious of him, Genos stopped the fight.

Genos as seen in One Punch Man chapter 186

Instead, he asked his master to evaluate his strength. Considering that Saitama was far too strong than Genos, he could not assess his strength. This convinced Genos that he was nowhere close to being in his master's league. Thus, he hoped that a change in the environment could help him become stronger, and he informed Saitama about the Neo Heroes.

Genos explained how following the repeated scandals and doubts surrounding the Hero Association, the organization was at risk of shutting down completely. Amid this, a new organization called Neo Heroes was being established with far superior anti-monster systems and compensation packages. They had already poached several heroes and staff from the Hero Association, Genos being one of them.

Genos as seen in chapter 186

Seeing Genos so obsessed with becoming stronger, Saitama asked him about his initial goal. Knowing that Genos became a hero to defeat the Rampaging Cyborg, Saitama suggested a possibility of him having already defeated the Cyborg and forgetting about it. However, Genos was convinced that the Rampaging Cyborg was strong enough for Saitama to remember it.

Thus, to defeat the Cyborg, Genos wanted to become stronger. So, he was planning to transfer to the Neo Heroes and endorse Saitama as well. However, upon learning that Saitama wasn't interested, Genos canceled his plan to transfer.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 186

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 186

One Punch Man chapter 186 saw Genos deciding not to transfer to the Neo Heroes after he learned that his master wasn't interested in the same. Fans can expect the Neo Heroes to be established in the upcoming chapters. With the organization's establishment, fans might soon learn which heroes and staff members from the Hero Association decided to switch sides.

