One Punch Man creator shares update on Chapter 186

One Punch Man mangaka, Yusuke Murata, often takes to Twitter to provide manga updates to his reader base. The manga author recently uploaded a tweet that made the entire fanbase happy. As per the tweet uploaded on June 5, 2023, at 5:59 am, the manga author has targeted the execution of seven pages of One Punch Man chapter 186.

Furthermore, the tweet also went on to announce that he is feeling much better and that his health is improving. Every fan wanted to hear this from him, especially after seeing the negative effects of this industry on individuals like Kentaro Miura, who passed away after his health declined.

Murata sensei has always put out top-tier content and his quality has never been compromised during the course of this series. That being said, we believe that One Punch Man chapter 186 might be released on June 22, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man webcomic chapters.

One Punch Man chapter 186 expected release details

One Punch Man chapter 186 could possibly be released on June 22, 2023. This manga series does not maintain a release schedule. Murata sensei has been given the liberty to upload the chapters as and when he deems it fit. That being said, there is a trend that can be observed with these manga chapter releases. Most, if not all chapters are released on a Thursday and the mangaka takes about 2-4 weeks for a chapter.

Chapter 185 was released on June 1, 2023, and assuming the mangaka takes about 3 weeks to finish, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released on the aforementioned date. The latest chapters are released on Tonari no Young Jump. Fans can monitor the r/OnePunchMan subreddit if they wish to see spoilers ahead of the English chapter’s release.

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

Chapter 186 of the One Punch Man series should focus on the beloved S-class hero, Genos. In the latest chapter, he defeated the Forest Folk and The Forest King in just one shot, all thanks to the hardware update from Dr. Kuseno.

Based on the webcomic chapter, it is quite possible that Genos would reflect on his character development and wonder whether or not he has grown as an individual. He looks up to Saitama and even asked him about his opinions on the same.

The Caped Baldy and Genos would have a duel, but the latter would withdraw his attack since his master didn’t seem to even care about it. Saitama didn’t even attempt to move or counter the attack, he just closed his eyes because of the bright light emitting from Genos’ core.

This duel sparked Genos’ thoughts on switching organizations. Genos explained to Saitama about the emergence of a new organization named Neo Heroes. Saitama will then understand how the Heroes Association has been involved in a series of illicit activities and that the public has lost its trust in the organization.

Saitama refusing Genos' offer to join the Neo Heroes in the webcomic (Image via ONE)

Genos would inform Saitama that he would go on to join the Neo Heroes. He also suggests the idea of Saitama joining the new organization.

Saitama refuses, saying it would be too much work. Seeing that his master has no intentions of joining Neo Heroes, Genos also changes his mind immediately.

