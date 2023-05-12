One Punch Man chapter 185: Expected release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Punch Man manga is progressing steadily, and the fanbase is excited as the series has kicked off the Neo Heroes saga. For many reasons, fans have been waiting for this story arc for a long time. The primary reason is that plenty of new characters with a wide range of abilities will be introduced in the series. One Punch Man chapter 185 will most likely be released on May 17, 2023.

The current state of the Heroes Association is extremely sensitive. If things escalate, this organization will no longer function. A new organization seems to be rising in the shadows, and a lot is happening in the background.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from One Punch Man manga and webcomic chapters.

One Punch Man chapter 185 could provide fans with further insight regarding the new organization

Chapter 185 release details

One Punch Man Manga Returns Next Wednesday

The mangaka, Yusuke Murata, has not yet confirmed the release date for chapter 185. However, we could take an educated guess based on the previous chapters’ release dates. The upcoming chapter will most likely be released on May 17, 2023.

Most of the English-translated chapters are released on a Wednesday. Murata sensei takes about 14-27 days to complete a chapter depending on the volume of content he’s dealing with. Since the previous chapter came out on May 3, 2023, fans can expect it to be released next Wednesday.

Viz is the official distributor of the manga’s English version. Fans can keep their eyes on forums like Reddit for spoilers. For confirmation of the release date, we suggest the fanbase follow the mangaka's Twitter account, which provides regular updates regarding the status of the One Punch Man.

The latest tweet by Yusuke Murata translated via Google (Image via Twitter)

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

If we compare the recent set of One Punch Man manga and webcomic chapters, they’re nearly identical. Murata sensei isn’t altering the story while adapting the webcomic chapters. The upcoming chapter could reveal the heroes that plan on switching organizations.

Chapter 185 of One Punch Man will most likely highlight an important conversation between Genos and the Caped Baldy. This conversation could alter Genos’ future since this conversation would determine the organization he will choose in the future.

genos: i want to transfer to the neo heroes want to come with

saitama: no

genos: ok nvm i'm not going either

saitama: no

genos: ok nvm i'm not going either



genos... son.... genos: i want to transfer to the neo heroes want to come withsaitama: no genos: ok nvm i'm not going eithergenos... son....

The anxiety that the Heroes Association is currently facing would only intensify as a few S-class heroes would decide to leave the organization. However, it is unclear if the upcoming chapter will reveal the names. Darkshine Alloy, Metal Bat, and Child Emperor will join the new side.

THE STRONGEST PACIFIST @CrimsonSlugger ⠀

lost all hope of survival.



But even more-so, a few key heroes in the S-Class have officially parted ways with the organization.



SILVER FANG : retired



SUPERALLOY DARKSHINE : retired, joined the Neo Heroes as a trainer



CHILD EMPEROR : joined the Neo Heroes



⇾︎︎

⠀ ⠀lost all hope of survival.But even more-so, a few key heroes in the S-Class have officially parted ways with the organization.SILVER FANG : retiredSUPERALLOY DARKSHINE : retired, joined the Neo Heroes as a trainerCHILD EMPEROR : joined the Neo Heroes⇾︎︎⠀ https://t.co/pcldH0dmf4

Fans expected Child Emperor to do this since he was aware of the Heroes Association’s fraudulent activities that have been taking place in the past. Superalloy Darkshine will not be on the front lines. Instead, he would be taking on the role of a trainer and sparring partner.

BrotherE @TheBrotherE

WEBCOMIC

9/ Back in present time



Raiden says he’s now witnessed the power of an S Class hero, yet questions Superalloy Darkshine’s status as a trainer for the Neo Heroes



Unlike the manga, Darkshine is still struggling to cope with his defeat from Garou #OnePunchMan Ch.136WEBCOMIC9/ Back in present timeRaiden says he’s now witnessed the power of an S Class hero, yet questions Superalloy Darkshine’s status as a trainer for the Neo HeroesUnlike the manga, Darkshine is still struggling to cope with his defeat from Garou #OnePunchMan Ch.136WEBCOMIC9/ Back in present timeRaiden says he’s now witnessed the power of an S Class hero, yet questions Superalloy Darkshine’s status as a trainer for the Neo HeroesUnlike the manga, Darkshine is still struggling to cope with his defeat from Garou https://t.co/KCG7sd8OPP

The reason is most likely due to his confidence being completely destroyed during the Monsters Association arc. There is one more important person who will be joining the organization that plans on replacing the Heroes Association.

McCoy, the director of the Heroes Association, will also leave the organization. Now, how will this affect some characters and the organization amidst this chaos?

Stay tuned for more One Punch Man anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

