One Punch Man chapter 183 shines the light on corruption among the heroes

One Punch Man comprises some of the strongest heroes who are capable of protecting the planet against all kinds of threats. Mumen Rider is one such hero whose sense of justice never wavers, and he is ready to lay his life on the line to help people in need. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that many fans aspire to embody the values he represents.

However, the same cannot be said about the Heroes Association as a whole. While the organization is comprised of heroes that are tasked with saving the world, the organization’s morality has been tested in these trying times. Their skewed moral compass was vaguely highlighted on numerous occasions, and the latest chapter of the series has hammered the last nail on the coffin.

One Punch Man reveals suspicious activities that the Heroes Association is responsible for

RisingNews @risingnews_ - Psykos snapped out and getting angry.

- The mysterious man managed to stop her.

- The man is one of the group members of Tsukuyomi.

Despite being a hero, Metal Knight is arguably one of the most suspicious people in the organization. As a scientist, he holds way too much power, and the Heroes Association allows him to do pretty much anything he wants. He has repeatedly taken materials from spaceships and other objects in order to create his own set of weapons. The fact that the Heroes Association allows Metal Knight to function in this manner is quite suspicious.

Moreover, eyebrows were raised in the One Punch Man fandom when fans saw the Heroes Association build a fancy living space that is set to be auctioned off to the uber-rich. Safety is something that every citizen equally deserves, and prioritizing rich clients is extremely unethical. The reason for the organization’s decision was its lack of funds.

- Saitama is going to his new home with Rover and Black Sperm.

- The Hero Association is targeting the rich to live in the apartments.

- Metal Knight builds a defence system for the apartments.

The security system protecting the living space was designed by Metal Knight, and some of the top heroes are living within its premises. While this decision is certainly questionable, the Heroes Association has done something far worse, and this was highlighted in chapter 183 of One Punch Man.

In one of the previous chapters of the series, we see Psykos being held captive by the Heroes Association. However, an unknown person is escorted by the organization to take Psykos away. Needless to say, people were suspicious of the Heroes Association giving Psykos away to an evil organization for money.

This was confirmed in chapter 183 of One Punch Man when Fubuki confronted Mr. McCoy. She pulled up reports of a transaction with an evil esper organization called Tsukuyomi. This was the same organization that performed experiments on Tatsumaki.

Fubuki revealed the Heroes Association's deal with Tsukuyomi involving Psykos (Image via ONE/Yusuke Murata, Shueisha)

A person like Psykos was a valuable asset to Tsukuyomi because of her clairvoyance. Her “Third Eye” allows her to look into the future, and Tsukuyomi would have conducted inhumane experiments on her to replicate that ability.

Previously, Tatsumaki and Saitama’s fight had caused a lot of damage, and Fubuki gave McCoy an offer that he accepted. She wanted the Heroes Association to release a statement saying that it was Tatsumaki who saved people from a herd of monsters. Not only did the organization regain the people’s trust, but it also cleared her elder sister’s debt.

Towards the end of chapter 183 of One Punch Man, fans saw Child Emperor look into numerous screens and exclaim that the Heroes Association was guilty of fraudulent activity. It will be interesting to see how the heroes react to suspicious activities that their own organization has conducted without their knowledge.

