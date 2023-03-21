One Piece & One Punch Man fanbase throned most negative following a recent survey

The One Piece and One Punch Man fanbases have become centers of attention yet again on Twitter as UberFacts recently uploaded a study on negative fanbases.

When there are numerous shonen titles that are extremely popular, the respective fanbases tend to become quite toxic on social media platforms, often slandering other shows. According to the recent study by UberFacts, One Punch Man and One Piece have the most negative fanbases when compared to other anime titles.

Let’s take a look at the study and understand the methodology and data pool that was used. Additionally, this article will also explore fans’ opinions and reactions to the same.

One Punch Man and One Piece labeled the most toxic fanbases on Twitter

UberFacts @UberFacts The Most Negative Fanbases on Twitter The Most Negative Fanbases on Twitter https://t.co/HyevT1PF9Y

Before we dive into the studies, let us understand the methodology that was used here.

UberFacts first curated a comprehensive list of idols and fanbases from various sources. Following that, they used Twitter API to find 1000 tweets from 100 unique followers from each fanbase account. These tweets were then analyzed with the help of NRC Lexicon, which calculated the percentage of negative and positive words.

The next step was to rank the fanbases based on the number of negative words per 1000 words, culminating in the top ranks for One Piece and One Punch Man.

When One Piece fans were called out for being negative, one fan responded with sarcasm and a few others joined in. The fanbase seemed unfazed by the study as suggested by the comments on the Twitter thread.

One Twitter user came close to inciting another argument that is quite common on social media platforms. One Piece is one of the most comprehensive universes in anime. It's a vast world, and having over 1000 episodes is a result of exploring this vast world.

One Twitter user stated that the One Piece fanbase had all the more reason to be negative if they were forced to watch over 1000 episodes of mediocrity.

Russian Around @2SpookyHjllo @KOfficial03 @UberFacts I’d be mad too if I was forced to watch a thousand episodes of mid @KOfficial03 @UberFacts I’d be mad too if I was forced to watch a thousand episodes of mid

Meanwhile, netizens were trying to understand how Attack on Titan was ranked lower than One Punch Man.

While AoT is truly a wonderful show known for its intricate plot, its fanbase has earned a reputation for being toxic. Despite this, the fanbase being ranked below One Punch Man was shocking to a few.

Raceraot @raceraot @UberFacts How the hell is aot below one punch man? @UberFacts How the hell is aot below one punch man? https://t.co/cyJ8dIDnoC

Game_Changer @TG03149589 @raceraot

How is demon Slayer not any higher?

How is AOT that low? Did they forget about AOE? @UberFacts Yeah I don't get it.How is demon Slayer not any higher?How is AOT that low? Did they forget about AOE? @raceraot @UberFacts Yeah I don't get it.How is demon Slayer not any higher?How is AOT that low? Did they forget about AOE?

Netizens continued to express their shock over One Punch Man being ranked the highest among anime titles for negativity.

ONE and Yusuke Murata's manga series might not be as popular as some of the other titles for being negative on Twitter. That being said, there are plenty of fans who instigate Twitter wars against other titles stating how Saitama could potentially solo the entire universe.

🌙 - Sorix @jlewjkjewjr @UberFacts I'm actually really surprised to see Elfen Lied on the list? I haven't seen anyone talk about it. Also surprised about how high OPM is as well. @UberFacts I'm actually really surprised to see Elfen Lied on the list? I haven't seen anyone talk about it. Also surprised about how high OPM is as well.

bruh @akifutagrailsss @kingbeniboy1 @UberFacts The difference between those two fandom is one is always fighting each other about the story and the other constantly thinking their main character can solo fiction and makes enemy with other fandom @kingbeniboy1 @UberFacts The difference between those two fandom is one is always fighting each other about the story and the other constantly thinking their main character can solo fiction and makes enemy with other fandom 💀 https://t.co/6hB3LkfQpu

Final thoughts

While this study is well-conducted and thorough, it does not deal with an extremely large data set that is an accurate representation of the fanbases. It is a fun study that anime and manga fans can look at to indulge in the occasional banter, With the rise in popularity of anime, the fanbases are only growing larger. There is also an increase in the overall number of anime titles that are being produced as the years progress.

It is advisable for fanbases to just enjoy the shows that they love. Partaking in the occasional banter is fun, however, when things cross a line it tends to get very negative and leads to heated arguments.

