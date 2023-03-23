One Punch Man Chapter 182 subtly turns Tatsumaki into Saitama's fan

One Punch Man Chapter 182 has finally been released and the entire fanbase is raving about the interaction that took place between Saitama and Tatsumaki. In the recent set of chapters, we saw the Tornado of Terror take on the Caped Baldy, and Murata sensei flaunted his mastery with stunning visuals throughout the fight.

This was expected from the talented mangaka, who has consistently put out top-tier art since the first chapter. That being said, the One Punch Man fanbase is now focusing its attention towards the conversation that took place towards the end of the chapter.

Based on the interaction between Tatsumaki and Saitama, it certainly feels like the latter had a positive influence on the psychic. Analysis of that interaction should provide us with information regarding the dynamic between the two.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the recent One Punch Man manga chapters.

One Punch Man Chapter 182: Does Tatsumaki have positive feelings towards Saitama?

Fan reacts to the latest chapter from the series (Image via Twitter/@Everything_OPM)

Ever since Tatsumaki was introduced in the story, fans have been made aware of her bad temper. She never held herself back from retorting and was always ready to fight against anyone who annoyed her.

While much hasn’t changed in the past few chapters, Tatsumaki certainly had newfound respect for Saitama when the fight concluded. The fanbase was excited to see a new relationship form between these two characters and expressed their happiness with how this chapter turned out.

Colin @IntroSpecktive @Everything_OPM This was my favorite chapter hand down since the Garou arc ended. Had everything, jokes, action, lore, character relationships developing, it was great @Everything_OPM This was my favorite chapter hand down since the Garou arc ended. Had everything, jokes, action, lore, character relationships developing, it was great

Another interesting aspect about the Caped Baldy is that he is one of the few people in the series who truly sees the good in people. Despite Tatsumaki's rage, he was able to deal with her in a polite manner and even went on to appreciate her for being a strong hero.

chìlde @zima3lue @Everything_OPM Tatsumaki already got attached to bro, I love their interaction this chapter 10/10. Man saitama really sees the good in every one, him mumen rider and blast are the only true hero’s in this story. @Everything_OPM Tatsumaki already got attached to bro, I love their interaction this chapter 10/10. Man saitama really sees the good in every one, him mumen rider and blast are the only true hero’s in this story.

It isn't surprising to see Saitama refuse Tatsumaki's offer for a rematch. He is extremely laid back and doesn't interact with people unless he absolutely has to. Witnessing Tatsumaki show interest in Saitama and offering him a rematch was certainly a spectacle.

Fans were quick to react and state their opinions on how Tatsumaki felt about the Caped Baldy, with many saying that the rematch was an "excuse to spend time with him." Some felt that Tatsumaki offered the rematch since she could "let loose" and go all-out against her opponent. It's quite rare for someone of Tatsumaki's caliber to find an opponent of this nature.

Airnicco @Airnicco777 @Everything_OPM She just wants an excuse to spend time with him. @Everything_OPM She just wants an excuse to spend time with him.

It's quite common for the One Punch Man fanbase to get carried away when it comes to Saitama's relationships. However, in this chapter, Fubuki acknowledged the effect he had on Tatsumaki. Being her younger sister, Fubuki knew her sister best, and she firmly believed Tatsumaki wouldn't listen to anyone other than Blast.

Saitama's input on people's limits in chapter 182 of One Punch Man (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha)

However, Saitama managed to have a positive effect on the Tornado of Terror. His point of view on not knowing people's limits certainly influenced the way Tatsumaki thought about people and their abilities. She even let Fubuki's underlings off the hook because of the conversation she had with Saitama.

Fubuki is shocked to see that her sister listened to Saitama (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha)

Final thoughts

The recent chapter of the series certainly put Saitama and Tatsumaki's relationship in a new light.

After facing someone as strong as him, the Tornado of Terror had a newfound respect for him. We saw this when she compared him to Blast, proving that he had a positive influence on the Rank 2 hero.

It will be interesting to see how their relationship progresses with the chapters.

Poll : 0 votes