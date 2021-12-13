One Punch Man: How does King win against every villain he has ever faced?

One Punch Man is a unique shonen manga and anime series that is extremely popular across the globe. The series was initially a web comic series that was written by ONE and is now a manga series that is illustrated by Yusuke Murata.

While this might be a shonen series filled with some top-tier fight sequences, the comedy plays a big role in keeping the viewers entertained. One of the fan favorite characters from One Punch Man, King, always seems to win when facing an enemy. This article will explore how the S class hero is able to best some of the strongest villains in the series.

How powerful is S class hero, King, in One Punch Man?

In One Punch Man, King is supposed to be the strongest man on Earth. But viewers instantly learn the truth about his power levels. While he calls himself unlucky for attracting monsters, his power seems to be the one tool every shonen main character seems to have, plot armor. His luck is anything but bad, because every time he finds himself facing a strong villain, there is a hero who is ready to fight in his place.

Most villains that King “defeated” were defeated by Saitama, protagonist of One Punch Man, and due to varying circumstances, credit was given to King every time. He was attacked by Octopus Claw Man who gave him three scars near his left eye and was saved by pre-bald Saitama who was training in order to become a hero.

King’s signature move is called the King Engine. Villains in One Punch Man believe that once they listen to the King Engine, they must accept their fate and stare at their impending doom. In reality however, the King Engine is nothing but the sound of his heartbeat which is extremely loud since he’s scared of the enemy.

Even when the Hero Hunter, Garou tried to attack him, he didn’t stand a chance because Saitama instantly kicked him, leaving him unconscious.

Also Read Article Continues below

To sum it up, the One Punch Man S class hero is powerful because of his luck and plot armor. The writing for King is done in a manner that induces laughter. Funnily enough, King is still one of the heroes who has never lost to a single villain that he has encountered.

Edited by Danyal Arabi