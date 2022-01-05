One Punch Man: How did King get his scar?

One Punch Man is a famous anime and manga series that is quite unique, given how the story is written and how the characters are designed. In this series, logic and rationale are not really prevalent. While this might be considered as bad writing, the mangaka has treated the plot and characters with care and used humor as a tool to make this show interesting.

One Punch Man is well-known for its characters, and one such character that has garnered attention and love from fans across the world is King. In this series, he is considered to be the strongest hero, but in reality is a coward whose luck is good enough for another hero to save him. This article talks about how this S class hero received his scars in One Punch Man.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

The origin of King’s scars in One Punch Man

The rumors revolving around King are exaggerated, since people believe him to be the strongest hero in the world. But, in reality, King received his scars when a very weak monster attacked him. Octopus Claw Man had scratched King’s eyes, giving him a permanent scar that makes him look quite intimidating.

At that time, he was saved by pre-bald Saitama who was training to become a hero since he thought it would be fun. This scene was shown in the first episode of Season 2 in One Punch Man. King was always in a situation that would give him the credit for beating a monster even when he didn’t intend to do so.

But by the time he could say anything, he was classified as an S class hero in One Punch Man making him one of the most popular heroes among people in the series’ world. It’s ironic because one could say he’s quite lucky and unlucky at the same time. He’s unlucky in the sense that monsters are always coming across him, and he’s lucky in the sense that Saitama or another hero saves him from these monsters.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite King being a coward, he is one of the most beloved characters in One Punch Man. He is a gag character, similar to Saitama, whose character was written in a manner that focused purely on humor.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider