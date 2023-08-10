One Punch Man chapter 190: Child Emperor joins the Neo Heroes, Sweet Mask aims to create the Perfect Hero

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 190, fans witnessed Child Emperor switch sides with the Neo Heroes and don a new Hero name. Elsewhere, Sweet Mask proposed his plan to create the perfect hero to represent the Hero Association. Meanwhile, Mr. McCoy could be seen planning to betray the Hero Association and join the Neo Heroes.

The previous chapter saw Atomic Samurai challenge King to a fight. However, King managed to avoid the situation by giving a complicated excuse. Following that, Atomic Samurai convinced King to take the apple test. While King did not even manage to unsheath the sword, Atomic Samurai was led to believe that King was too fast for him to follow.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 190: Zombieman hopes to get his limiter removed

One Punch Man chapter 190, titled Scheme, opened with Child Emperor planning to change everything himself. He no longer wanted to rely on Dr. Bofoi and believed that he could do better than the other S-Class heroes. That's when he got a message from Zombieman to meet him after school.

While the Child Emperor appeared excited to meet Zombieman, he seemed traumatized during the meeting. That's when he revealed that his classmates made fun of him for his name, as it had a different connotation as well.

Given that Zombieman knew that his name could be interpreted similarly, the Child Emperor got mad at him and abandoned his hero name.

Following that, Zombieman went to Dr. Genus. They were both aware of Saitama's powers and believed that he had his limiter removed. Hence, Zombieman, who wanted to become stronger, asked the doctor to remove his limiter as well. Instead, Genus took him to the basement to show him something interesting.

Around the same time, Sneck was assigned a mission to locate a monster and execute it. That's when the Child Emperor, who was leaving the Hero Association, happened to meet him. Isamu had abandoned his hero name, "Child Emperor," and donned a new look.

He told Sneck how the monster he was set to search for had been executed about six months ago. The monsters were set out due to the illegal activities conducted by the Hero Association; hence, they killed them without a trace. After informing Sneck about the association's scandals, Isamu got picked up by a Neo Heroes helicopter.

After Child Emperor's name was removed from the Hero Registry, the Association's executives conducted a meeting. The meeting was headed by Sweet Mask, who informed that Child Emperor had switched to the Neo Heroes.

For this, he showed them the hero's announcement video. The video saw Isamu reveal his new hero name, which was "Wild Emperor."

Following that, Sweet Mask proposed the idea of creating the "Perfect Hero" by making use of Saitama. Upon hearing this proposal, McCoy was seen leaving the room. He was planning to reveal Sweet Mask's real identity.

By using that commotion, he was hoping for the Hero Association to be rejected by the public. McCoy would use this opportunity to leak data to the Neo Heroes and get invited to the same.

He was then seen contacting Neo Heroes' Mr. Ryumon, however, not much was revealed about him.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 190

One Punch Man chapter 190 saw the Neo Heroes finally getting assembled. With this, fans can expect more heroes from the Hero Association to switch over to the other side. If it happens, fans can expect the Hero Association to take some big measures.

