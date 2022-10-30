One Punch Man's Zombieman and Marvel's Deadpool have one similarity that nobody noticed

It’s no surprise that anime and manga series such as One Punch Man, centered around a superhero society, take inspiration from the incredibly wide range of Marvel comic books. Many heroes have seen their likenesses or powers transplanted into an anime or manga series, usually by the very deliberate choice of the author and illustrator.

What’s truly interesting is seeing both how fans discover this connection, as well as their reaction to such likenesses and similarities being discovered. The latest discovery of a One Punch Man character’s potential Marvel inspiration by the series’ fanbase has certainly led to some interesting reactions from fans.

Follow along as this article analyzes the likenesses and similarities between One Punch Man’s Zombieman and Marvel’s Deadpool, as well as fans’ reactions to the discovery.

One Punch Man fans blown away by how similar Zombieman and Marvel’s Deadpool are

Fan reaction

A recent Reddit post on the One Punch Man subreddit has garnered significant attention from both fans within the series’ community, and within the general anime community. The original post was made by Reddit user u/SuperAlloyBerserker and was posted 3 days ago, before it skyrocketed on the internet over the last 24 hours.

The post points out how both Zombieman and Deadpool use similar models of Desert Eagle pistols in their respective series. While unrealistic for real-life use due to a number of reasons, the gun is an extremely popular choice for characters in various works of fiction. In this scenario however, fans are almost certain that Zombieman using the gun is directly inspired from Marvel's Deadpool.

Many One Punch Man fans agree with this assessment, pointing out how series illustrator Yusuke Murata is a well-known Marvel and DC comics fan. Although ONE is the author and original creator of the series, character design likely falls on Murata’s shoulders for the manga. Many fans are confident that this is Murata’s doing, designing the character to be as close to Deadpool as possible.

This stems beyond their choice of weapon as well, with a few other noticeable similarities between the two. Both prefer to work as lone wolves and dislike gathering with others, as well as each having their main fighting style be centered around various guns and melee weapons. The two also have a sadistic side in combat, although Zombieman’s is noticeably darker.

Easily their biggest similarity is the regenerative powers both share, with each being able to escape death constantly regardless of how grievous their injuries are. While the exact rules, potency, and times of recovery differ between the two, there are enough similarities to liken the two in this regard.

Fans generally agree on the similarities between the two, as well as agreeing that Deadpool most definitely inspired Zombieman in at least a few respects. While some are instead arguing over the real-life usability of Desert Eagle, many fans are instead focusing on Zombieman and Deadpool, as well as praising Murata for taking inspiration for One Punch Man from Marvel.

