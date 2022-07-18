Which One Punch Man hero would be your friend, based on your Zodiac sign

Every One Punch Man fan has fantasized about being friends with a superhero from this incredible anime. And who could blame them, considering the vast number of unique and extraordinary heroes that inhabit the OPM universe?

However, the heroes from this franchise will not be friends with just about anyone. They all have their own personalities and opinions about life, which could cause problems if your personality does not match theirs.

To help fans figure out with whom amongst the One Punch Man heroes could become their new BFF, we are going to match each Zodiac sign with the hero that would most likely end up as their friend.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and contains spoilers.

These One Punch Man heroes would start a beautiful friendship with each Zodiac sign

Aries – Metal Bat

Metal Bat will never give up, no matter what (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

If there is something that characterizes people born under Aries’ sky, it is their strong competitive sense and determination to achieve their goals. They can sometimes be a little egotistical and hype themselves up too much, but they rarely do this with ill-intent.

If anyone inside the One Punch Man universe were to establish a friendship with someone who is an Aries, that would be the stubborn and determined Metal Bat. This powerful hero never goes down in combat, thanks to his unlimited Fighting Spirit. He would probably train day and night with his new Aries friend, pushing each other to surpass their limits.

Taurus – Mumen Rider

Mumen Rider always fights for justice (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Taurus is a sign of stubborn people who like to be recognized for their accomplishments. They can sometimes seem harsh and cold towards others in their quest to reach the top, so they would need the help of someone who can reign in their selfish desires.

The selfless and tenacious Mumen Rider would not only understand Taurus’ desire to reach the top, but he would also help them calm down from time to time. Mumen Rider knows how good it feels to live a life where you are appreciated for your actions.

Yet he also knows that there is no better feeling than helping others, so he can teach Taurus how to focus their pride on doing good for the world.

Gemini – Saitama

Gemini will help Saitama find excitement in life (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Gemini is a sign that represents duality, change, and constant excitement. People who belong to this sign rarely ever act the same way in different situations. They are always adapting and looking for new interests to fill their curiosity.

We know that Saitama became a hero to obtain a little excitement from his boring life. That is why he would be the happiest person on Earth with his new Gemini friend. Saitama would always be thrilled to help a Gemini with any new project, and the constant changes in Gemini’s personality would amuse Saitama greatly.

Cancer – Zombieman

Emotional and loving are traits that identify most people born as Cancers. They listen to their hearts more often than their brains since they know their emotions and instincts will always lead them in the right direction.

Still, they sometimes need someone more grounded to keep them from daydreaming all day, like Zombieman. This immortal hero has suffered all kinds of pain and injuries possible for a human.

He knows the importance of letting emotions out once in a while, considering all the things he has gone through. Zombieman would be the best friend for Cancer, allowing them to follow their hearts, but preventing them from always ignoring their brains.

Leo – Bang

Bang as seen in the series (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Leos are people who love being the center of attention. They enjoy being considered the best at everything they do, going to great lengths to achieve this goal. Nonetheless, this attitude can sometimes make them seem like arrogant individuals who believe in themselves to be better than the rest.

Bang would be the best hero and friend for a Leo, seeing as he would train them ardently to become the best version of themselves they can be, but also teach them the importance of humility. Bang would allow a Leo to prove themselves to be the best at what they do while teaching them how to avoid bragging.

Virgo – Genos

Genos may look scary, but he has a giant heart (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Few people are as practical and humble as those born as Virgos. They are motivated individuals who work hard to achieve their goals, inspiring others because of their driven nature. But they can sometimes become detached from their feelings, allowing them to work more efficiently.

That is why Genos, a hero who is just as motivated but is constantly in touch with his feelings, would be the perfect friend for Virgo. The Cyborg hero would be able to help his Virgo pal work in the most viable way possible, all the while reminding them to let their emotions take over from time to time.

Libra – Blast

Heroes in One Punch Man’s universe are always looking for justice and equality for everyone in the world, just like Libras do in the real world. If a Libra is aware of any kind of inequality or unjust behavior happening near them, they will always try to correct it.

The number one hero, Blast, would be moved by his new Libra friend’s heroic nature. He would help them solve inequity everywhere they went together. However, Blast would also teach Libra how to take some time for themselves, showing them the wonders of the universe they sometimes miss while fighting for justice.

Scorpio – Watchdog Man

Watchdog Man is much stronger than he seems (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Whether they sometimes seem to be emotionless or ruthless, Scorpios will always look after the people they love the most at any cost. They are some of the most loyal people in the world, but at the same time, they enjoy their independence.

These are some of the reasons why Watchdog Man would be the perfect friend for Scorpio. Just like the people who belong to this sign, the canine-themed hero will always stay loyal to the city he is protecting.

Nevertheless, while he and Scorpio would be great friends, they would understand the need each of them has for time alone, creating a perfect balance in their friendship.

Sagittarius – King

King is not as scary when you get to know him (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

The curious and inquisitive Sagittarius is always looking for something new to learn. They love discovering new things and using them to make the world a better place. Despite this, they can sometimes get too enticed by their own curiosity and can do more harm than good.

To prevent them from getting over their own heads, Sagittarius would trust King to take them away from their research to enjoy a simple video game every once in a while. King may not be strong or smart, but he has a big heart that he would use to maintain the balance between knowledge and emotions for Sagittarius.

Capricorn – Atomic Samurai

Atomic Samurai as seen in the show (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

If a Capricorn wants to achieve something, nothing and no one will get in their way until they reach their goal. They enjoy the satisfaction of working hard to obtain what they desire the most. Despite this, they can sometimes let a workday's stress get to their head and become a little bit too aggressive.

With Atomic Samurai as their friend, Capricorns could become the best versions of themselves they can be while channelizing their anger for training. On the other hand, they could teach the swordsman to be a bit more humble and caring towards others.

Aquarius – Child Emperor

This little kid is an amazing hero (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

One thing people born as Aquarius love is freedom and independence. Whatever they do, they will do it their own way, despite whatever people think about them for doing so. Aquarius love to be progressive and have one of the most open minds of all the Zodiacs.

The Child Emperor is, as his name implies, a kid, meaning his outlook of the world is different from the rest of the heroes. He would understand Aquarius and their unique way of behaving better than any other One Punch Man Hero. He would also love to learn more about the world with someone like Aquarius, who would never judge him.

Pisces – Tatsumaki

Tatsumaki may act cold, but he does care about the people she protects (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

There is no better way to describe someone born as a Pisces than a daydreamer who is always in touch with their emotions. It is hard for a Pisces to be present at all times because of their love for fantasy and their enormous imaginations.

That is why the strict and focused Tatsumaki would make the perfect friend for Pisces. Tatsumaki would know when to allow Pisces to dream and when to force them to be aware of the situation around them. Inversely, Pisces would help the powerful Esper Hero relax and learn how to be more empathetic with the people around her.

