Which Jujutsu Kaisen character are you, based on your Zodiac sign?

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has had a meteoric rise over the course of its publication history. The smash-hit manga series' popularity was only further increased by the release of MAPPA Studio's anime adaptation of the series.

One interesting facet of Jujutsu Kaisen is its wide and diverse cast of characters, with each feeling incredibly unique and memorable. Even more intriguing is that many of these characters line up perfectly with one or more of the 12 Zodiac signs and the traits associated with them.

Here's which Jujutsu Kaisen character you are, based on your Zodiac sign.

Which Jujutsu Kaisen character is which Zodiac sign?

1) Aries - Jogo

Jogo as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Some of the most common Aries traits are their ambition, boldness, and love of being number one in whatever it is they do. This fits the Cursed Spirit Jogo to a tee, whose introduction sees him doubting the purported strength of Satoru Gojo solely for the fact that Gojo is human.

Aries is also known to be quick-tempered, which also fits Jogo, considering how easily he falls for Satoru’s taunts during their fight. Without a doubt, the character and the sign are a perfect match.

2) Taurus - Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Tauruses are known for their love of luxury, constantly surrounding themselves with the finer things in life. With Satoru Gojo’s initial introduction, he’s said to be late for going shopping for Kikufuku, a Japanese delicacy that is essentially a twist on mochi, exemplifying his love for the finer things.

His overall personality matches that of a Taurus as well, being somewhat happy-go-lucky and prioritizing his own values and goals above nearly everything else.

3) Gemini - Mahito

Mahito as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Who better to fit the role of Gemini than Mahito, who dreams of a world where Cursed Spirits replace humans and is willing to do anything to achieve it. He even goes as far as to offer himself in sacrifice during the Shibuya Incident arc, an offer which Kenjaku gladly accepts.

Both become incredibly invested in their projects and goals, willing to sacrifice almost anything to attain them. Gemini’s playful nature also comes out in Mahito, seen specifically during the Vs. Mahito arc, where the titular villain manipulates Junpei Yoshino into torturing Yuji, which he finds amusing and hilarious in a sadistic way.

4) Cancer - Yuji Itadori

Yuji as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Being emotional and intuitive with moments of insecurity and sensitivity is no doubt one of the best ways to describe Yuji Itadori, as well as the Cancer sign itself. He’s shown to be one of the most compassionate characters in the series, always wearing his heart on his sleeve and showing concern for the well-being of others.

Simultaneously, thanks to Sukuna, he also often questions himself and whether he truly is strong or worthy of the friends he’s made thus far. While this particularly comes out during the Vs. Mahito and Itadori’s Extermination arcs, it’s nevertheless made to be a clear and key aspect of his characterization.

5) Leo - Aoi Todo

Aoi Todo as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Aoi Todo’s overall character is the closest to Leo among the series cast, with some of the sign’s main traits being described as passionate, loyal, and infamously dramatic. All three of these traits are seen in Todo’s debut during the Goodwill Event arc alone and are reinforced during his Shibuya Incident arc appearance.

His flashy stances, attacks, and mannerisms compliment the overall center-of-attention demeanor he has, emphasized by his Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique. No other character in the series is a better match for the Leo sign.

6) Virgo - Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Virgo’s are most well known for being logical, practical, and systematic in their approach to life, fitting Suguru Geto perfectly despite his evil intentions. His perspective on humanity and its next stage is indeed logical and systematic, even if incredibly cruel.

Even during his time fighting alongside Satoru Gojo as an ally, he was shown to be incredibly practical and logical in his approach to general life. And no one matches the Virgo sign better than the late Suguru Geto.

7) Libra - Maki Zenin

Maki as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Balance, harmony, and justice are said to define the Libra sign, bringing Maki Zenin to mind, especially following the Perfect Preparation arc. Her massacre of the Zenin clan brings both harmony and justice to both her personal life and the Jujutsu world, letting Megumi Fushiguro become the rightful head of the Zenin clan.

Maki's use of her sister Mai’s last creation further embodies the harmony of Libra, showing the two sisters finally uniting in their desires and working together for one last time.

8) Scorpio - Kinji Hakari

Scorpios are elusive, mysterious, and misunderstood. Needless to say, the sign perfectly suits the mysteriously intriguing Kinji Hakari. Part of his initial character introduction sees Megumi Fushiguro telling Yuji that Hakari is somewhat misunderstood in the current Jujutsu world, even if he is one of its strongest fighters.

Not much is known about his backstory either, aside from the basic information that was needed to introduce him. Nearly everything about Hakari is mysterious and unknown, including just how high his powerful Cursed Technique can soar.

9) Sagittarius - Kenjaku

Sagittariuses are associated with a never-ending quest and thirst for knowledge in all areas, matching Jujutsu Kaisen's enigmatic Kenjaku perfectly. One of his previous bodies and identities was that of Noritoshi Kamo, an ancient Jujutsu sorcerer and researcher who is regarded as a stain on the Kamo clan and the evilest sorcerer in history.

Not much is known about Kenjaku’s specific objectives, but it’s clear that whatever he’s after has spanned much longer than his natural lifespan, emphasizing his likeness to Sagittarius.

10) Capricorn - Hanami

Hanami as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Hanami arguably is the worker bee of Mahito and Kenjaku’s group, having the most run-ins with Jujutsu world sorcerers leading up to the Shibuya Incident arc.

The special-grade cursed spirit is also very goal-oriented and ambitious, aiming to rid the world of humans for the benefit of the earth itself. Hanami is likely the best match for Capricorn as a result.

11) Aquarius - Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Aquarians are often called innovative, self-reliant, and shamelessly revolutionary, perfectly matching Yuta Okkotsu’s approach during the Culling Game section of the story. He goes to the Sendai colony alone specifically because he’s so self-reliant and innovative, believing in his own power above all else.

His Cursed Technique allows him to copy the Cursed Techniques of other sorcerers, albeit through still unknown means. Nevertheless, this revolutionary technique serves as the perfect cherry-on-top for Yuta Okkotsu’s likeness to the Aquarius sign.

12) Pisces - Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Pisces’ are more intuitive, sensitive, and empathetic than most of the Zodiac signs. This fits Megumi Fushiguro incredibly well, who is shown to have a very soft side to him despite the hard-shelled exterior he carries himself with. This is mainly shown through his relationship with Itadori, who he clearly considers a close friend even if he doesn’t say it.

His relationship with his half-sister Tsumiki Fushiguro also shows this side of him, letting his concern and care for her shine during her status as a Culling Game participant. As a result, Fushiguro is the best match in the series for the Pisces sign.

