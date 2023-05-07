7 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who have insane pain tolerance

As a battle-shonen manga series, one of the most exciting and engaging aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen is how intense, exciting, bloody, and punishing the series’ fights can be. Characters endure all sorts of pain, torment, and punishment in the massive-scale sorcery fights that are seen throughout the series.

Some Jujutsu Kaisen characters have lost limbs and fought through broken bones, while others have literally had their brains fried with high-voltage electricity. Even when Reverse Cursed Technique is used to heal from these wounds, it’s nevertheless impressive that these characters are able to take such punishment without even flinching.

Maki Zenin, Kinji Hakari, and 5 other Jujutsu Kaisen characters easily have series’ highest pain tolerances

1) Maki

Maki Zenin as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Without a doubt, Maki Zenin has one of the highest pain tolerances in the entire series. Despite having no Cursed Energy, she’s able to physically keep up with the likes of Megumi Fushiguro, Kinji Hakari, and even Special Grade Cursed Spirits such as Naoya Zenin. Considering she has no Cursed Energy, these are incredibly respectable feats.

Even more impressive was how immediately Maki recovered from injuries suffered during Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident arc. While her scars remained, she was fully healed from severe burn wounds all over her body in a matter of weeks following her receiving them. Even if Reverse Cursed Technique was used to heal these injuries, it’s nonetheless an impressive representation of her pain tolerance.

2) Yuji Itadori

Yuji as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

One of the best examples of Yuji Itadori’s pain tolerance comes from a recent Jujutsu Kaisen chapter. After Sukuna had taken over Megumi Fushiguro’s body, Yuji was hit so hard that he was sent flying through several buildings and left lying in a pile of rubble. The attack was so severe that the fandom wondered if Yuji was dead.

Despite the severity of this attack and the injuries Yuji suffered, he was back to fighting Sukuna just moments later, with no hints of pain or injury apparent on his face. Combined with all the other impressive feats of strength and pain tolerance Yuji has throughout the series, he deserves a spot on this list.

3) Kinji Hakari

Kinji Hakari is yet another character who has shown to have an insane pain tolerance, despite only having one actual fight in which it’s was seen. During his battle against ancient sorcerer Hajima Kashimo, fans see Hakari take on all kinds of punishment, from having his brain and body high-voltage electrocuted to even losing an arm.

Despite this punishment, and thanks to some help from his Domain Expansion (one of the most broken in Jujutsu Kaisen), he's able to take this punishment head on and keep fighting. Furthermore, he eventually wins in his fight against Kashimo, emphasizing just how strong and enduring Hakari can be when he puts his mind to something.

4) Yuki Tsukumo

Tsukumo as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Speaking of enduring massive pain, Yuki Tsukumo’s final fight in Jujutsu Kaisen is also most emblematic of her ability to take punishment and keep going. Fans see her go head-to-head with Kenjaku in an incredibly intense fight, with Yuki fighting tooth and nail to win and learn whatever she can about her opponent.

Before dying, Tsukumo endures a hole in her stomach, several broken bones, and even being torn in half by the waist. Even after this last attack, she doesn’t die before turning herself into a massive black hole to try and kill Kenjaku one last time. Without a doubt, Yuki Tsukumo has one of the highest pain tolerances in the entire series.

5) Choso

Choso as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Also fighting side-by-side with Tsukumo against Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen and taking a similar amount of punishment was none other than the Cursed Womb: Death Painting Choso. Despite his injuries and the emotional and physical pain he suffered while confronting his creator, Choso pressed on and was even able to deal damage to Kenjaku.

Although he’s by no means the most durable or pain tolerating character in the series, his efforts here and in other combat situations undoubtedly earn him a spot on this list. Even without considering the emotional pain he endures throughout the series, including him would only further increase support for his being included on this list.

6) Yuta Okkotsu

Unsurprisingly, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Yuta Okkotsu has also earned a spot on this list. As a Special Grade Sorcerer, he’s already considered one of the strongest and most powerful characters in the series. Even Satoru Gojo calls him someone with the potential to surpass him, likely due to Yuta having an even larger pool of Cursed Energy to draw from than Gojo himself does.

However, it’s the Culling Game arcs that justifies Yuta's position on this list. One proving moment is his walking away victorious from a three-way fight between him, Takako Uro, and Ryu Ishigori. Despite fighting on the brink of exhaustion, suffering several injuries in the fight, and even having wasted some Cursed Energy on a failed Domain Expansion, he still powers through and eventually wins.

7) Toji Fushiguro

Last but certainly not least is Jujutsu Kaisen’s Toji Fushiguro, who more than once proved his durability in two fights fans see in the series. The first is especially emblematic of this, showing him go toe-to-toe with a younger Satoru Gojo despite suffering severe injuries. Even as half of his upper body is missing and spurting blood, Toji still holds on for a few seconds before finally giving in to death.

Even in his revival fight against his son Megumi, Toji still takes a surprising amount of punishment. While he eventually kills his vessel in the end, it’s emblematic of how much pain he can take. Likewise, his fight against Gojo during his lifetime gives fans all they need to know about Toji’s pain tolerance.

