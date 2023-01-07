Jujutsu Kaisen: 4 characters whom Choso can defeat (and 4 he never can)

The latest issues of Jujutsu Kaisen have been among the most exciting in the series' history. Fans saw Choso and Yuki team up against Kenjaku, while also learning more about Kenjaku's plan and seeing it put into action. Likewise, fans were also given a tease of some grander relationship between Kenjaku and Tengen.

While there are several discussions in the fanbase stemming from these revelations, the most predominant discussions revolve around Choso and how impressive he was versus Kenjaku. Despite losing, many Jujutsu Kaisen fans have admitted that he’s much stronger than they initially perceived, now questioning exactly who he could beat in the series.

Here are 4 Jujutsu Kaisen characters whom Choso can defeat, and 4 more he’ll never be able to surpass.

Charles Bernard and 3 other Jujutsu Kaisen characters Choso can defeat

1) Reggie Star

One of the biggest challenges for Choso if he were to ever face Jujutsu Kaisen’s Reggie Star would be countering the versatility the latter's receipt-garb gives him in a fight. However, Choso could exploit a key weakness of Reggie’s by getting his receipts wet via his own Blood Manipulation Cursed Technique, which provides a perfect counter.

Furthermore, Reggie’s natural fighting style as a close-quarter fighter gives Choso an advantage here. When Reggie least suspects it, Choso can splatter and wet his receipts with blood, making them unusable, as seen in Reggie’s fight with Megumi.

2) Fumihiko Takaba

One of the biggest reasons why Choso would defeat Jujutsu Kaisen’s Fumihiko Takaba is due to the latter's lack of knowledge of his own Cursed Technique and the jujutsu world. While Takaba's Cursed Technique is impressive, his massive Cursed Energy, which could spell doom for Choso, is far more dangerous.

However, an easy counter to this by Choso would be to use his Blood Manipulation Cursed Technique to maintain a long-range fight. In this scenario, Takaba would need to rely on his own Cursed Technique to win rather than his massive output of Cursed Energy. However, his lack of knowledge of his own Cursed Technique should result in Choso securing the win.

3) Charles Bernard

While Charles Bernard wasn’t a sorcerer before entering the Culling Game, he’s since become a spearman and a proficient user of jujutsu. His G Warstaff is expertly wielded, allowing him to both injure enemies as well as activate his Cursed Technique. His technique then allows him to progressively see further into his enemy’s future as he hits them more, starting with one second and growing.

However, Charles needs to be close enough to hit his target with G Warstaff to activate the said technique. As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen thus far, the Blood Manipulation Cursed Technique is one which thrives and forces opponents to fight from long range. With this in mind, Choso seems to be the perfect matchup for Charles, and would almost certainly walk away with a win.

4) Remi

Unfortunately, one former member of Reggie Star’s group who has almost no chance against Choso is Remi. As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen, she possesses little to no actual combat prowess, evidenced by her constantly relying on others to protect her. She was also easily overpowered by an unsuspecting Megumi when they first met, further highlighting her weakness.

Furthermore, her actual attacks are fairly weak as well, with Megumi only being slightly irritated by a sting from her Scorpion Hair. While this strength may increase over time as her control of Cursed Energy improves, for now, she’s one of the weakest characters in the series, and not even on par with Choso.

Kenjaku and 3 other Jujutsu Kaisen characters Choso can never defeat

1) Kinji Hakari

Considering that, with Satoru Gojo still sealed, Kinji Hakari is considered one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Choso likely has no chance against him. While there are possible outcomes that could favor Choso, Hikari's unreal luck makes these possibilities scarce.

One of the biggest factors cementing Hakari’s win is his Idle Death Gamble Domain Expansion. Essentially, it gives him the opportunity to, with a little luck, endlessly chain periods of infinite Cursed Energy running throughout his body. Essentially, the only way Choso could win is by having Hakari miss a chain after activating his Domain Expansion, but even then, Hakari would have done enough damage to win.

2) Kenjaku

Kenjaku as seen occupying the body of the deceased Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA Studios)

As seen recently in Jujutsu Kaisen, Choso is no match for Kenjaku on his own, a fact that he even admits to himself. That being said, he did put up an excellent fight, and there are some scenarios that may end with Choso becoming the winner. This is especially true if Choso has someone to fight alongside rather than take on Kenjaku by himself.

One of the biggest issues comes from a lack of knowledge regarding Kenjaku’s techniques. Even after his Domain Expansion and one of his many Cursed Techniques were exposed during the Yuki fight, these left fans with more questions than answers. This, combined with Choso canonically recording a loss against Kenjaku, means he’ll likely never defeat the enigmatic sorcerer.

3) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While Choso is a respectable fighter, Megumi Fushiguro is simply too good to be beaten by someone a few levels weaker than him. This is especially true after the experience Fushiguro has gained throughout Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game arcs. Furthermore, Megumi can effectively fight Choso on any ground thanks to his Shinigami and Domain Expansion.

A long-range fight would see Megumi counter with Nue and other Shikigami, whereas moving to close range would see him use Chimera Shadow Garden to overwhelm Choso. In either scenario, Choso’s Blood Manipulation Cursed Technique will be of little to no help. It may take a while, but eventually, Megumi would undoubtedly secure the win.

4) Maki Zenin

Maki as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Finally, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Maki Zenin has grown to the point of undoubtedly being one of the strongest characters in the series overall. Despite a lack of Cursed Energy, her skills are second to almost none, with her raw strength arguably being the greatest seen in the series so far. Following her Culling Game arc, which saw her learn to properly use her sword, she’s now one of the strongest in the series.

Likewise, Choso stands little to no chance of victory here. Keeping Maki at long range would be one way to win, but she's simply too fast and strong to be confined to that style of combat for the duration of the fight. Likewise, the moment she lands a close-range hit, Choso will likely be out for the count, leaving him with no win conditions whatsoever.

