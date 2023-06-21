Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 teaser hints at Gojo vs Sukuna's conclusion

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 is slated for July 2, 2023, in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 31. Currently, the battle between the two most formidable sorcerers of the series is at its peak. However, the information leaked on Wednesday, June 21, regarding Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 hinted that the battle would soon conclude.

The recent chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen manga became more hyped than ever, as Gojo and Sukuna were battling toe to toe. The latest chapter showed that Gojo made a comeback in the battle, which initially indicated that the battle would continue for some time because both were in their peak positions. But the leaked news says otherwise regarding the climax of the battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 teaser changed the perspective of the battle of Gojo vs Sukuna

On Wednesday, June 21, a trustable Twitter account named @king_jin_woo revealed that the editors of Weekly Shonen Jump manga conveyed that the battle between Gojo and Sukuna is "CLIMAXING". The next chapter preview states: "Gojo and Sukuna fighting back and forth, in the end of the battle…?"

On Wednesday, June 21, a trustable Twitter account named @king_jin_woo, who was proved to be right regarding Jujutsu Kaisen leaks, revealed that the editors of Weekly Shonen Jump manga conveyed that the battle between Gojo and Sukuna is on the verge of ending.

@king_jin_woo also revealed the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 preview, which indicates that both sorcerers are on par with their immense strength. The battle is likely to end within the next three or four chapters.

Fans are tensed as the outcome of the battle is still unknown. Their beloved character, Satoru Gojo, made a miraculous comeback and pushed Sukuna to the corner in the latest chapter. Though Sukuna is severely wounded, he will come back in no time and fight back. The battle will continue to be more fierce as Gojo's Cursed Technique is back, and it seems like Sukuna's domain is destroyed.

As the battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna has almost come to an end, a more enthralling history of Sukuna and Gojo will unfold. Also, mangaka Gege Akutami is likely to end the series this year, which is also an indication of the battle coming to an end because there are many stories and theories left that need to be disclosed.

Final thoughts

The manga is currently on a break. It will return next week with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227, containing a special cover drawn by Gege Akutami for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

The news regarding the ending of the battle between Gojo and Sukuna has certainly hyped up the audience because Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 shocked them with an indication of Gojo's demise. But they felt relieved after they learned about Gojo's survival in the latest chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 will likely show how much Cursed Technique Gojo has recovered and his struggle against Sukuna. Sukuna has not revealed his real Cursed Technique yet. Also, he possesses Megumi's body, which gives him access to the full potential of Megumi's Cursed Technique.

Although fans are tensed regarding the outcome of the battle, they are also excited about the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

