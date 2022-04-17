Which Naruto character are you based on your zodiac sign?

Signs like Virgo and Leo, especially when applied to the Naruto universe, can mean just about anything, yet there's a very small group in which in they reside. More importantly, which character do you appear to be in the grand scheme of things?

It's almost like a personality test yet it's nothing of the sort. Certain characters embody these signs like badges of honor, so how can anyone not relate to such a thing? Simply put, nothing is set in stone.

Which character from Naruto matches your zodiac sign? Featuring Itachi, Neji Hyuga, Sakura, and more

1) Itachi - Capricorn

Itachi embodies the Capricorn (Image via Naruto anime)

Itachi embodies the Capricorn sign very well as he is quite tenacious in his endeavors regarding the realm of ninja. For example, when he was ordered to murder his own clan, he weighed the options carefully.

On one hand, he saw what war did to people as he had experienced it as a child. So, he saw that needless war his clan wanted to pursue would do more harm than good. On the other hand, he would be wiping out his own family, which would be a grave crime against all senses of morality. He chose to slay his clan as that was the more pragmatic option.

2) Sasuke - Aquarius

Sasuke is an Aquarius (Image via Naruto anime)

Sasuke Uchiha is an Aquarius through and through, if his track record is anything to go by. He prefers solitude compared to other ninjas and practices his Kekkei Genkai ability to the fullest extent possible.

He clashes heads with Naruto constantly since their personalities and ethics are the polar opposites of each other, yet even that doesn't stop Sasuke from forging his own path.

3) Rock Lee - Pisces

Rock Lee (Image via Naruto anime)

Rock Lee embodies the Pisces sign to a certain extent as he radiates energy. His compassion can melt even when he's engulfed in a clone-like battle with himself, like at the start of Naruto Shippuden.

He enjoys adventuring but will destroy anything vile he can get his hands on as this is his ninja way. Ways of chaos and light are the only consistent things in this world for Rock Lee.

4) Sakura - Aries

Sakura Haruno is extremely hot headed like people would expect from an Aries. She constantly strikes Naruto when she grows irritated at his uselessness and talks down to him and Ino.

At one point, she even had an inner Sakura who loved to insult people when she couldn't put up a front fast enough to rival such a thing.

5) Shikamaru - Taurus

Shikimaru is a Taurus (Image via Naruto manga)

Shikamaru couldn't care less about winning or losing when it comes to duels in the land of ninjas. His laziness persisted throughout major plot points as he would rather do anything than fight. He enjoys invoking as little effort as possible in every aspect of life.

However, he does put in effort in avenging Asuma when Hidan personally killed the character. He organized a whole ninja party in order to track him down and even trapped him in his family's forest for the rest of his life.

6) Tobi - Gemini

Naruto @NarutoVibe Konan vs Tobi was an underrated fight 🌧️ Konan vs Tobi was an underrated fight 🌧️ https://t.co/BnyiSum8Mx

Tobi is a mystery to all but a few who have had the chance to get to know him. Outwardly, he's extremely social and loves messing with Deidara. Underneath it all however, he's very intelligent.

He enjoys implementing the Sharingan ability to the best of his knowledge and assists Sasuke in his eye implant surgery. His knowledge surpasses the best of medical ninjas as his origins span from over decades in the shadows.

7) Jiraiya - Cancer

Jiraiya is a very Cancer-like individual as his loyalty goes far beyond that of any reasonable human being, let alone a ninja from the Land of Fire. He takes Naruto under his wing and trains him in the summoning arts like his own son and even teaches him how to walk on water.

In fact, he trains the future-Hokage for a few years and helps him hone his skills, even if his lifestyle was hindered because of this.

8) Neji - Leo

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez



What’s your favorite thing about Neji? 🤔 Happy Birthday to Neji HyūgaWhat’s your favorite thing about Neji? Happy Birthday to Neji Hyūga 🍥What’s your favorite thing about Neji? 🔥🤔 https://t.co/4RLbdKSTvd

Neji Hyuga was an arrogant young man in the branch family of the Hyuga clan. In part 1 he had a grudge against the main family because his father was killed earlier when he was a mere child.

He resented Hinata Hyuga since she was too weak to be the heiress while he himself was a prodigy from a young age. However, later on in life he bravely defended Hinata to the death when she was almost killed in the Fourth World War.

9) Orochimaru - Virgo

Orochimaru is a Virgo (Image via Naruto anime)

Orochimaru is an extremely organized elder who insists on perfecting his craft of mastering every known jutsu in the world. He regularly kidnaps children in order to experiment on them. However, he makes certain exceptions with people like Sasuke since he wants to possess his body.

Even in his younger years, he strove to be Hokage, but instead was passed up by Minato. Regardless, he found no use crying over spilled milk as he continued his ambitious pursuit of immortality.

10) Ino - Libra

An extrovert by nature, Ino's presence can be sensed even before she steps into a room. She's vain to a certain extent, yet her clever nature is often hidden in the way she assesses a room.

She can pry into the minds of men and control them like a doll to a terrifying extent. Why she rarely displays her hidden nature is anyone’s guess.

11) Nagato - Scorpio

Nagato is a Scorpio (Image via Naruto anime)

Nagato is a special case in this regard. He values friendship to the highest degree, so much so that he used his dear friend’s corpse as a figure head. It may seem as if it's creepy, though for Nagato it's his form of love.

He's also quite passionate in the sense that he strives to continue the legacy of the Akatsuki after his friend's demise. Despite it transformation into an infamous organization, the Akatsuki's pull was so massive that it gained worldwide attention.

12) Naruto - Sagittarius

The Hokage is a Sagittarius (Image via Naruto anime)

Naruto Uzumaki is a generous and idealistic individual who believes in the purity of mankind. He helps those who seemingly don't deserve it and spares the lives of those who do. His actions have changed the hearts of many as his kindness and philosophy moves their souls to the point of repentance.

The Hokage's ideals spurred Sasuke into banishing his own motivations after he declared that he would unite the world through torment. The blonde ninja disagreed, and so he pulverized Sasuke's so badly that his arm was ripped off. That would be enough to convince anyone.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan